Opposition Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) President Howard Kunda says the Government should focus on tackling pressing challenges affecting majority Zambians instead of rushing to amend the republican constitution.

President Hakainde Hichilema has recently highlighted the need to make amendments to the current republican constitution.

But Mr. Kunda, the former Muchinga Member of Parliament, said at the moment constitution amendment is not a priority for the people of Zambia.

He told journalists at a media briefing in Ndola that the Government should prioritize the fight against the high cost of living, load shedding and weak economy.

“ZAWAPA notes with shock the rush by the UPND administration and President Hakainde Hichilema to amend the Republican Constitution about one year before the 2026 General Elections. There is no consensus from the people of Zambia and no road map has been made regarding the proposed constitution amendments. What do they want to change in the Republican Constitution? Why is the UPND rushing to amend the constitution? President Hakainde Hichilema should not bulldoze constitution amendments because it is a people’s document,” Mr. Kunda said.

“One year before the general elections is too short a time for constitutional amendments. At the moment the constitution amendment is not a priority. UPND just wants to divert people’s attention from real challenges directly affecting the people such as the high cost of living, load shedding and the weak economy. The UPND and President Hichilema can’t be trusted with the constitutional amendment process because their Government was founded on deceiving people with unrealistic campaign promises,” he said.

Mr. Kunda further spoke against threats issued by Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa against the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata Diocese Gabriel Msipu Phiri.

“Furthermore, instead of tackling the high cost of living, the UPND administration has reported attacking Church leaders. ZAWAPA condemns Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa for issuing threats against the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata Diocese Gabriel Msipu Phiri. The issues raised by Bishop Msipu of failed promises and lack of development in Eastern Province are genuine and well documented. The unprecedented intolerance levels seen under this regime, confirms the shrinking democratic space in Zambia. Are Zambians buying mealie meal at K50? Is fertilizer at K250? Is fuel at K12 or is the dollar below K15? This Government should not be upset when reminded over their several failed promises. Zambia needs more candid Church leaders like Bishop Msipu to side with the needy, the poor, to be on the side of justice and to speak the truth,” Mr. Kunda said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kunda has announced that ZAWAPA will go for an elective national congress ahead of the 2026 General Elections where all party positions will be contested for.