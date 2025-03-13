Former Kasenengwa legislator, Sensio Banda, has called on the Ministry of Justice to issue an official statement clarifying President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent comments regarding constitutional amendments, which were made during a visit to Kasama in Northern Province.

In a statement released in Lusaka on Tuesday, Banda expressed concern over the involvement of partisan individuals in discussions about constitutional reforms, warning that such actions could compromise the integrity and credibility of the process. He stressed that amending the Constitution is a matter of national importance that demands neutrality, professionalism, and a focus on the public good.

Banda specifically highlighted the actions of Mark Simuwe, the UPND Media Director, who has been engaging with media outlets to explain the president’s remarks on the constitutional amendment process. According to Banda, Simuwe’s decision to address speculation without waiting for an official government position could lead to confusion and diminish public trust in the process.

“If this trend continues, the damage may become irreversible by the time the government provides its official stance, leaving the public skeptical and less willing to engage,” Banda cautioned.

He emphasized that the task of clarifying the president’s statements should fall to authorized government representatives, such as the Minister of Justice or the Chief Government Spokesperson. “These are legal and national issues that require formal government communication, not interpretations from a party official,” Banda stated.

President Hichilema had earlier urged stakeholders, including civil society and religious organizations, to back constitutional amendments aimed at increasing women’s representation in elective positions before the 2026 elections. Banda’s remarks underscore the need for a structured and official approach to such critical national discussions.