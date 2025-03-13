Authorities in Lusaka are investigating a suspected murder after a body was discovered burnt beyond recognition inside a vehicle on Sheki-Sheki Road in Emmasdale.

The grim discovery was reported by a concerned resident, with police estimating the incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the body was found in the driver’s seat, with the hands and legs bound together using wire, pointing to a possible homicide.

The vehicle, identified as a silver Toyota Corolla with registration number ACX 6276, has yet to be linked to an owner. Authorities are treating the case as murder and have launched an investigation.

Mr. Hamoonga has appealed to the public for any information that could assist in identifying the victim or shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the crime.