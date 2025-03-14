Government Pledges Inclusive Constitutional Amendment Process After Public Backlash

In a notable reversal, the Zambian government has announced that the constitutional amendment process will now be guided by the demands of the people, following widespread criticism over its earlier secretive approach. Minister of Justice, Princess Kasune, made the announcement today, assuring citizens that the process will no longer be influenced by a pre-drafted document prepared by unnamed individuals.

“The constitutional amendment process will be driven by the demands of the people, not by a secret draft process already done by unknown people,” Kasune declared during a press briefing. This statement comes amid mounting pressure from civil society organizations (CSOs), political stakeholders, and the general public, who accused the government of sidelining citizens in a matter of national significance.

The government’s initial approach had sparked sharp criticism, with many drawing parallels to previous instances where President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration had crafted major national policies behind closed doors. Notable examples include the draft cybersecurity, hate speech, and cybercrime bills, which were withdrawn from Parliament following a public outcry. Although the bills were pulled from the floor of the House, President Hichilema has since indicated plans to reintroduce them, raising concerns about the administration’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity.

Similarly, the introduction of new currency notes, including the high-value K200 and K500 denominations, faced backlash for being implemented without adequate public consultation. These incidents have fueled skepticism about the government’s dedication to open and participatory governance.

Minister Kasune acknowledged the need for a more inclusive and transparent approach, emphasizing that the constitutional amendment process must align with the provisions of Zambia’s laws and the will of its citizens. “We have heard the concerns of the people, and we are committed to ensuring that this process is inclusive, transparent, and reflective of the aspirations of all Zambians,” she said.

The government’s decision to backtrack on its initial approach marks a pivotal moment in its relationship with the public. However, questions remain about the sincerity of this shift, given the administration’s history of reverting to secretive methods.

Civil society organizations and political analysts have cautiously welcomed the announcement but stressed that actions will speak louder than words. “The Constitution is the bedrock of our democracy, and any changes to it must be transparent, inclusive, and driven by the will of the people,” said a representative from Chapter One Foundation.

As the government prepares to embark on a more consultative process, the onus is now on President Hichilema and his administration to demonstrate their commitment to genuine public engagement. The Zambian people, who have long demanded a voice in shaping their nation’s future, will be watching closely to ensure that this promise is not another empty gesture.

source:

Princess Kasune

Minister of Justice

Republic of Zambia