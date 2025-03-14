The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has encouraged the public to speak out against unprofessional broadcasting practices to help promote a sustainable and responsible broadcasting in the country.

IBA Corporate Communications Manager, Stephen Chileshe, says viewers and listeners have the right to file complaints against content with unethical reporting, misleading information and offensive language among others.

Mr Chileshe was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka ahead of the World Consumer Rights Day which falls on March 15, 2025, under the theme “A Just Transition to a Sustainable Lifestyle”.

He further revealed that the IBA is educating the public on their rights as consumers of broadcasting services.

Mr Chileshe further stressed the importance of protecting consumer rights in broadcasting to promote ethical and responsible broadcasting practices.

He explained that IBA has established a complaint procedure for viewers and listeners to report violations of broadcast standards.

“This process enables individuals to hold broadcasters accountable for unethical or irresponsible content,” he said.

Mr Chileshe added that if the station fails to address the complaint within 14 days, the matter will be escalated to IBA for further action.

He also highlighted the importance of protecting minors from harmful content.

“Under the IBA Act, broadcasters are required to ensure that content harmful to children is appropriately classified and access is restricted when necessary,” he stated.