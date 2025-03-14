Japan has provided Zambia with a grant of approximately $1.2 million (K33.6 million) to support the procurement of advanced laboratory equipment for the Geological Survey Department under the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.

During a signing ceremony in Lusaka, Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Takeuchi Kazuyuki emphasized that the grant, provided under the Economic and Social Development Programme, aims to enhance Zambia’s mineral analysis capacity and update geological data. He noted that improved exploration and mining activities could lead to increased national tax revenues and contribute to poverty reduction.

“The grant aid is expected to improve the mineral analysis capacity and provide up-to-date geological data, which will accelerate exploration and mining activities,” Ambassador Kazuyuki said.

Zambia’s Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, welcomed the grant, stating that it would allow the Ministry of Mines to acquire state-of-the-art mining equipment and strengthen the capabilities of the Geological Survey Department. He added that the new equipment would improve the accuracy and efficiency of geological surveys, ultimately attracting further investment in the mining sector.

Meanwhile, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Tateyama Jotaro highlighted that the grant complements Japan’s ongoing support for Zambia’s mining sector. He noted that seven officials and researchers from the Ministry of Mines had recently completed studies in Japan, further enhancing the country’s technical expertise in mineral exploration.

The signing of this agreement underscores Japan’s continued commitment to supporting Zambia’s economic development, particularly in the mining sector, which remains a key driver of the country’s economy.