President Hakainde Hichilema joined regional leaders in a virtual Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to discuss the escalating security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The summit, convened by SADC Chairperson and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, assessed the latest developments and strategies for restoring stability in the conflict-affected region.

The meeting reviewed a report from the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit held on March 6, 2025, which outlined the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC. In his opening remarks, President Mnangagwa emphasized the need for enhanced collaborative efforts to improve peace and security in the region, stressing the urgency of collective action among SADC member states.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi highlighted the severe impact of ongoing attacks by the M23 armed group against DRC government forces, SADC troops, and civilians. He revealed that the capture of multiple cities and towns by the rebel group has led to significant loss of life and forced displacement, with women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities among the most affected.

“SADC strongly condemns the unwarranted attacks on innocent people by the rebel groups. We stand in solidarity with the DRC and remain committed to addressing the prevailing security challenges through relevant SADC structures,” Magosi stated.

He urged stakeholders to actively engage in the Nairobi and Luanda Peace Processes, which have garnered regional and international trust as viable frameworks for restoring normalcy in the DRC.

As the crisis continues to unfold, SADC leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the DRC in achieving lasting peace and security, recognizing that regional stability is crucial for sustainable development and economic progress.