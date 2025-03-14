UKA Criticizes President Hichilema’s “One Man Commando” Approach to Constitutional Amendments

The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has expressed deep concern over President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent announcement regarding constitutional amendments, describing his approach as a “one man commando” method that disregards established legal procedures. The criticism follows the president’s revelation on 12 March, Youth Day, that Zambian youths had agreed to amend the Constitution.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, UKA Chairperson for Media, Saboi Imboela, acknowledged the need for progressive changes to the Constitution but condemned the president’s unilateral approach. “While we recognize the importance of updating the Constitution to reflect modern realities, we strongly disagree with the president’s ‘one man commando’ approach to amending the Constitution,” Imboela stated.

The alliance accused President Hichilema of demonstrating ignorance of constitutional procedures and failing to uphold his mandate to defend and protect the Constitution. “We are concerned that the president’s actions show a disregard for legally laid-down procedures. We urge him to consult stakeholders through a Constitution Review Commission (CRC), which is the body tasked with examining and potentially amending the Zambian Constitution,” Imboela emphasized.

The UKA raised several critical questions challenging the transparency and legitimacy of the process. Among them, the alliance demanded clarity on the youth groups or organizations that endorsed the amendments, the forum or CRC convened to review the proposals, and the methodology used to draft the amendments.

“Who did you agree with to amend the Constitution? Kindly name the youth groups or organizations that supported or endorsed these amendments. What forum or Constitution Review Commission did you convene, and where are their Terms of Reference?” Imboela questioned.

The alliance also warned against the potential consequences of bypassing proper procedures, cautioning that such actions could undermine public trust and lead to a breakdown in law and order. “We warn sternly against manipulating public opinion and using cheap politics, as this will ultimately backfire. The Zambian people are watching, and they will hold you accountable for your actions,” Imboela asserted.

The UKA’s statement highlights growing concerns over the lack of inclusivity and transparency in the constitutional amendment process. The alliance called on President Hichilema and his administration to adopt a more consultative and lawful approach, ensuring that all stakeholders, including civil society, religious groups, and political parties, are adequately involved.

“The Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy, and any changes to it must be approached with the utmost care, transparency, and respect for due process,” Imboela concluded.

As of now, the government has yet to respond to the UKA’s concerns, leaving the public awaiting clarity on the proposed amendments and the process being followed. The debate over constitutional reforms continues to intensify, with many Zambians calling for a more inclusive and legally sound approach to this critical national issue.

source:

Saboi Imboela

Chairperson for Media

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)