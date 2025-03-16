From now until the D-day (general elections) we shall be running a weekly column to basically bring to the fore pertinent issues that may require the President’s urgent attention. The reason is simple…..the people surrounding our Presidents at times want to shield the reality on the ground from them. And by the time they want to take remedial measures it’s rather too late.

We shall give two practical examples to buttress this hypothesis.

As the masses took to the streets early 1990s to vent their anger and frustrations over food shortages and the price of mealie meal, boisterously chanting, “Kaunda kuya bebele!” (It’s time for Kaunda to leave), the old man continued living in a cacoon constantly dismissing his critics as frightened little men! .

Somehow, his handlers and senior government officials couldn’ t see the writing on the wall. If they did, they pretended and kept the truth away from him.

Muhabi Lungu, our former Ambassador to Congo DR during the MMD regime was at UNZA at the time. His father, Mr. Mkhondo Lungu was a senior official in government. One day at the dinner table, young Muhabi narrated to his father that from what he was seeing and hearing on the ground, people were eager for change……it was time up for KK!

However, the senior Lungu held a contrary view. He insisted that citizens still wanted KK at the helm. When his son challenged him about the source of his confidence, he revealed that from the conversations he’s had with his driver, cooks and the guards, UNIP still enjoyed massive support.

Muhabi warned his father not to rely on his workers as they’d tell him what he wanted to hear. He advised him to abandon his Mercedes Benz for a while and jump on a public transport to assess for himself what was obtaining on the ground. One weekend, he jumped on a bus from Woodlands where they lived into town, and got on another one to Mtendere before heading back home. He wasn’t himself by the time he settled for lunch!

In the 1990s, the second Republican President, Frederick Chiluba was invited to officially open the Wesley Nyirenda Basic School which had been built in Kitwe with the support from World Bank. On the way from the airport, the Presidential motorcade used a road that been worked on overnight – Wusakile roundabout via Arthur Davis Stadium all the way to Amis village suburb. The state of the road was quite impressive – no potholes, devoid of litter while the grass had been meticulously slashed.

Grand speeches were made as usual – the Copperbelt provincial administration, MMD party officials, Cabinet ministers, the World Bank representative and finally the President himself. As a gifted orator, he obviously did not disappoint – the crowd adored and cheered him profusely!

Once the function was over, Chiluba surprised everyone when he instructed his chauffeur to make a detour and use a different route – Ichoso street via Tafuna Drive in Ndeke township before joining the T junction on the road he had used around Miseshi area.

There was panic in the delegation as vehicles made sudden U-turns to catch up with the Presidential motorcade. The road in question was in a deplorable state! When the President came to a spot which was literally impassable, he ordered his driver to stop.

“Well done Mr. Simwinga,” the President quipped as he chuckled. “I can see you’ve been working hard as a city, look at this road….”

Readers would imagine the look on Ali Simwinga’s face. Mr Simwinga who is now a commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was at the material time, Kitwe Town Clerk.

Despite inheriting an economy in shambles, the President is working round the clock to reboot it and set it forth on a trajectory to recovery!

However, here’s no need to keep on sugar coating; things aren’t okay pa ground. As we head into the elections next year, there will be 6 key issues glaring at the President: 1. Price of fuel 2. Exchange rate 3. Price of fertilizer 4. Price of mealie meal 5. Load shedding and, 6. Youth unemployment (unskilled labour).

The New Dawn Administration needs to identify and implement short term solutions to these challenges between now and August 2026 before it’s too late.

In our next offering, we take a look at a subject which is closer to our hearts – STREET KIDS!

Until next time!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Mayeng’u, Zambezi