The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has voiced its concerns over the government’s planned constitutional reforms, urging for broad-based stakeholder engagement and national consensus to ensure a legitimate and lasting constitutional order.

The New Dawn Government has signaled its commitment to amending Zambia’s Constitution, with proposed reforms aimed at enhancing proportional representation for women, youths, and disabled individuals in governance institutions. Other suggested changes include the elimination of by-elections and the delimitation of constituencies to improve service delivery. While LAZ acknowledges the potential benefits of these reforms, the association has cautioned the government to approach the process carefully to avoid pitfalls that could compromise the intended benefits.

“Constitutional reform is a complex, time-consuming, and costly exercise that requires extensive stakeholder consultation and agreement—not only on the substance but also on the process,” LAZ stated. “The manner in which the Constitution is developed and amended is just as critical as its content. The process must be inclusive, legitimate, and reflective of the aspirations of the people.”

LAZ further emphasized that constitutional amendments should not be conducted in a piecemeal fashion but should comprehensively address key governance issues, including the expansion of the Bill of Rights to encompass economic and social rights.

As a key stakeholder in constitutional matters, LAZ expressed concern that the government has yet to share its proposed roadmap or draft Constitutional Amendment Bill with stakeholders. The association also warned against initiating constitutional reforms too close to the electoral cycle, as this could undermine the integrity of the process.

“Any constitutional amendment and reform should be initiated outside the electoral cycle to prevent political influences that could dilute the process,” LAZ advised.

The association has called on the government to ensure that all constitutional reforms are based on genuine and broad-based consultations to foster national unity and long-term governance stability. The statement comes amid growing national debate on the direction and scope of the proposed reforms, highlighting the importance of consensus-building in shaping the country’s constitutional future.

As Zambia moves forward with its constitutional review, LAZ’s cautionary stance serves as a reminder of the necessity for inclusivity, transparency, and adherence to democratic principles in governance reforms.