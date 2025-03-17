By Kapya Kaoma

The recent by-elections have revealed a critical weakness in the PF-Tonse Alliance: the branding of the political party on the ballot within the alliance. In Eastern Province, for instance, while the alliance celebrated a victory, there was confusion about which party won that election. This contrasts sharply with media reports that predominantly identified the UPND and other non-allied entities. This issue invites a broader discussion on the complexities of political branding and communication strategies that are central to competitive democracy.

Democracy depends on a strong communication stand branding strategy. A compelling manifesto and a strong candidate may lay the groundwork for political success, but without a robust communication and branding strategy, such efforts risk being ineffective. This is why political campaigns invest heavily in communication and branding long before the campaign season—they need to present themselves as viable alternatives to other candidates. In other words, the heart of competitive democracy beats in sync with clarity and cohesion in messaging. This is something the PF-Tonse Alliance must uphold immediately if it hopes to wrest power from the UPND in 2026.

To assume that voters’ disappointment with President HH’s lies and failed promises will automatically translate into the alliance’s victory is naive. Likewise, the belief that voters in every constituency will support all candidates from different political parties just because they are running on the alliance’s ticket is misguided. The candidate adoption process is bound to be messy, and those who are not adopted may be forced to run as independents or even on their own party tickets. Additionally, since not all voters have equal access to information, some of these candidates will play a role as spoilers–they may even be adopted by the UPND.This concern seems to underlie the UPND’s reluctance to allow the PF-Tonse Alliance to register as a political party, as it hopes to complicate voters’ decision-making process within the PF-Tonse Alliance.

The UPND’s apprehension regarding the PF’s resurgence—evident in their resistance to the legal registration of a new political entity led by PF leadership—should not deter the alliance from actively countering this strategy. Here, the importance of a name is secondary; the primary goal is securing victory in the 2026 elections. While voters are familiar with the PF, a comprehensive re-education initiative could help them align with the new political identity the alliance aims to project over time.

Continuing to contest the name “PF” only serves to benefit the UPND regime, which anticipates voter confusion as the electoral campaign progresses. By prolonging this identity struggle, the UPND intends to exploit the uncertainties surrounding the PF’s branding for electoral gain. To counter this tactic, the PF-Tonse Alliance must avoid giving the UPND any leverage and instead concentrate on redefining its identity and strategy to neutralize the UPND’s ability to manipulate voter decision-making processes.

Should the alliance wish to reinstate the PF name in the future, that decision can be revisited later. The current moment calls for unity and an emphasis on the masses—those whose dignity has often been overshadowed by UPND policies that exacerbate poverty. As the alliance prepares for the upcoming elections, its priority must be to consolidate its identity and streamline its messaging. The specific political party within the alliance may matter less than ensuring that the PF leadership remains in control.

For a successful campaign, the alliance should begin promoting a singular, cohesive name that voters can identify with, thus avoiding potential conflicts and confusion. Effectively utilizing print, television, and social media will be paramount, especially as the UPND is poised to exploit misinformation to foster discord in the critical lead-up to the elections using state media. The sooner the alliance adopts a unified identity, the better its position will be to counteract the UPND’s divide-and-rule strategy. It is naive to assume the alliance will hold together until Election Day; resolving the identity issue sooner rather than later will be advantageous. While the PF is the largest partner and boasts the most significant following, neglecting the identity issue until the end could expose the alliance to major divisions that would ultimately benefit the UPND.

Thus, the time has come for the PF-Tonse Alliance to focus on establishing a strong, collective identity. Jumping from one political party to another is a recipe for disaster in the general elections. Only through strategic communication and a unified front can the alliance hope to reclaim voter trust and secure a decisive victory in 2026. This is not merely a battle for a name; it is a call to reclaim the human dignity lost under the HH regime.