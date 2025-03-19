The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has noted a significant progress in empowering communities to actively participate in decision-making processes related to Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.

JCTR has just concluded implementing a project aimed at Enhancing Social Accountability in CDF Implementation.

The project was implemented under the broader Deepening Democracy Facility (DDF) program by the JCTR in partnership with Diakonia.

Speaking at the Project Closure Meeting in Kitwe, Fr. Mutale said this project has worked towards strengthening social accountability mechanisms, increasing community engagement, and fostering a culture of responsible governance in CDF implementation.

“At JCTR, our commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance is rooted in our faith-inspired mission to ensure that public resources, such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), are used effectively for the benefit of all, especially the poor and marginalized. Over the past months, this project has worked towards strengthening social accountability mechanisms, increasing community engagement, and fostering a culture of responsible governance in CDF implementation,” Mr. Mutale said.

“Through various interventions including community training sessions, interface meetings, and stakeholder engagements we have witnessed significant progress in empowering communities to actively participate in decision-making processes related to CDF projects. We have also seen greater awareness among both community members and duty bearers, including the CDFC, about their role in ensuring that public resources are utilized efficiently and equitably,” he said.

Fr. Mutale advocated the need to continue strengthening governance structures and improving service delivery.

Kitwe City Council, Constituency Development Fund Committee (CDFC), Ward Development Committees (WDCs) and community members participated in the meeting.