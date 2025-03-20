We would like to doff off our hats and applaud Sesheke Member of Parliament, Romeo Kangombe for his candidness and forthrightness. He has shared something that exactly resonates with what we had tackled a couple of days ago regarding what’s obtaining ‘pa ground.’

He wrote the following on his Facebook page, “We need to help the President if we love him. Those that speak the truth in any case are the true Lieutenants. We will speak until you sit up and do the rightful thing. Leave those offices and jump on busses, you will go back home stressed.”

We’d like to appeal to our cabinet ministers and indeed MPs from the ruling party to heed Kangombe’s timely advice. Hop on a bus to Kalingalinga and check on the creative welders plying their trade there…..take a ride to Matero to grab your favourite steak….get on a bus to Kabangwe during peak hours….visit the hair dressers in Chibolya…..engage the marketeers at Soweto market….interact with the street vendors trying to sale cheap Chinese wares….We know it’s the job of a politician to talk. However, we’d advise to remain mute and eavesdrop on the conversations of those you encounter and take an inventory.

Once you get back to your offices, do not sugarcoat anything…..compile reports which will help the President prepare a distinct THINGS TO DO LIST

Time is of the essence; do not wait for the last minute imwe ma bwana!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Mayeng’u, Zambezi