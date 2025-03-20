Zambia stands at a critical political crossroads. The ruling government, (UPND Party) which came into power with high expectations and promises of economic revival, has failed to deliver meaningful results. Citizens, once hopeful for change and sang the tune of Bally Will Fix it, now find themselves disillusioned by rising costs of living, a struggling economy, and unfulfilled promises. The economic hardships have eroded public confidence, leaving many Zambians frustrated and eager for new leadership and even hoping for a Dununa reverse.

As the 2026 general elections approach, a wave of public sentiment is building a call for change driven by frustration with the ruling party’s poor performance.However, this desire for change faces a significant obstacle: the absence of a

credible alternative.

The opposition parties, despite being vocal critics of the government, have failed to present clear, actionable solutions to the country’s economic crisis. Their focus on political rhetoric, rather than offering tangible strategies for economic recovery, has left many citizens feeling stranded discontented with the ruling party but unconvinced by the opposition.

This vacuum of credible leadership presents a dangerous reality: despite widespread dissatisfaction, the ruling party could still win the 2026 elections by default. Without a strong, solution driven opposition to inspire confidence, voters

may reluctantly choose to stick with the familiar even if that familiar has proven ineffective.The challenge for Zambia’s political landscape is clear opposition parties must rise above mere criticism and offer practical, well-defined solutions that address the country’s economic challenges. Citizens are not just seeking change; they are seeking competence, vision, and leadership that restores hope and builds a path to prosperity.

For meaningful change to happen, Zambia’s political discourse must shift from blame games to concrete solutions. The 2026 elections should not be a contest of who shouts the loudest, but a race for who can deliver the most credible

roadmap to economic recovery and social stability.Zambians deserve more than just a change of faces in leadership; they deserve a government that understands their struggles and has the courage to implement real solutions. The question is, will any political party rise to this challenge before it’s too late.

By Alex Vomo