The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the FAZ Arbitration Tribunal has issued rulings on the electoral appeals submitted by various candidates regarding their eligibility for

the upcoming elections.

The has committee re-instated Kabwe Warriors chairperson Mutale Ng’andu on the ballot after the Electoral Committee and the Appeals Committee had declared him ineligible in their sittings.

Additionally, the committee has upheld the decision of the Electoral Appeals Committee in the case of Northern Province chairperson Mwansa Kapyanga,who had appealed the decision of the Electoral Committee and Appeals Committee to declare him ineligible to re-contest his position. This means that Kapyanga remains ineligible to contest in the Northern Province elections set for Friday 21 March, 2025.

Similarly, the tribunal has rejected the appeals of Gideon Mwenya and Pivoty Simwanza, both of whom had sought to contest the position of FAZ Vice President. With this ruling, the decision of the Electoral Appeals Committee stands and the two remain ineligible for the election.

The ruling clears the way for N’gandu to contest the vice presidency joining incumbent Justin Mumba on the ballot.

“This means that Mr. N’gandu is now eligible to contest for the position of FAZ Vice-President in the March 29 elections,” FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga said.

Kamanga said FAZ remained committed to ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process in line with its statutes and governance principles.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

Communications Manager