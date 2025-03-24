When the UPND took office in 2021, they did so on a platform of restoring democracy,upholding human rights, and ensuring the rule of law. Zambians had grown tired of the intimidation, arrests, and abuse of power under the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government,and they voted for change. President Hakainde Hichilema positioned himself as a champion of

democracy, repeatedly condemning the injustices of the past regime.

However, fast forward to today, and the reality tells a different story. The very abuses of power that the UPND condemned under Edgar Lungu’s leadership are now being perpetuated under their own administration. The question is, what has changed?

The Weaponization of the Police Against the Opposition

One of the biggest criticisms of the PF government was how the police were used to intimidate and silence opposition voices. Today, under UPND, the same trend continues:

• Opposition leaders and critics of the government are constantly being summoned by the police

whenever they express dissent.

• Seditious charges have become a convenient tool to suppress those who question the government’s policies.

• Individuals have been arrested on allegations of tribalism simply for expressing their opinions.

• Some opposition members have been arrested and denied police bonds, a clear violation of

their constitutional rights.

This is exactly what UPND leaders, including President Hichilema, used to denounce under the PF government. The same government that once promised Zambians freedom of speech and political tolerance is now using state institutions to silence critics.

Selective Justice and Double Standards

Another major concern is how justice is applied selectively. Under PF, UPND members were frequently harassed, arrested, or denied permits to hold rallies. The new government was expected to end this injustice, but instead, we are seeing the same biased application of the law.

• Government critics face immediate arrests, while UPND supporters who break the law seem to operate freely.

• Opposition rallies and meetings are restricted, while government events go on without interruption.

• Media intimidation is increasing, with journalists and platforms that question the government facing pressure.

These double standards are eroding public confidence in the government. The same methods that led to the downfall of PF are now being repeated under UPND. Have they forgotten that power is temporary?

What Happened to President Hichilema’s Promises?

President Hichilema himself was a victim of political persecution under PF. He spent 127 days in prison on trumped-up charges. He understood firsthand the dangers of a government that weaponizes the police against its opponents.

Yet today, under his leadership:

• The opposition is being treated the same way he was treated.

• People are being arrested for speaking their minds, just as he was arrested for standing up against the PF government.

• Freedom of speech is under attack, just as it was before.

Has the President lost control over his government, or is this deliberate hypocrisy? If the UPND truly believes in democracy, they must immediately stop these abuses and allow political competition to thrive.

A Warning from History

The PF government did not fall because of economic failures alone; they lost power because they disconnected from the people. They became arrogant, ignored public complaints, and used state institutions to suppress political opponents. Today, UPND is following the exact same path.

Zambians voted for change, not a new version of the same oppression. If the UPND does not change course, history will repeat itself. The people will not hesitate to remove another government that betrays its promises.

The question remains: Does President Hichilema know what is happening? And if he does, why is he allowing it? The time for reflection is now. Otherwise, just like PF, the UPND will soon face the consequences of ignoring the people’s voice.

By Alexander Vomo