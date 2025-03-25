By Chanda Chisala

Earlier this year, Dr. Field Ruwe, a veteran Zambian writer based in the U.S. compared the 7 presidents that Zambia has had and declared that Kenneth Kaunda was the “best” president in Zambia’s short history. This was a shocking verdict, especially for anyone who actually lived under the traumatic rule of Kenneth Kaunda.

Threatened by the resurgent political clout of the charismatic Simon Kapwepwe, Kenneth Kaunda banned all opposition parties in the early 1970s, under the pretext of promoting national unity. From then on, he conducted sham elections in which his victory (against himself) got bigger even as the economy got worse, reaching nearly 100 percent of the vote by his last two elections. When he finally allowed other parties to contest the elections, he was resoundingly defeated and there was a renewed sense of freedom and hope in the air for the first time. The jubilations around Zambia were bigger than when Zambia won the Africa Cup of Nations.

So, let’s be clear: a person who was overwhelmingly rejected by the people at his first attempt to allow real elections can not possibly be the best president that a country has had, especially if your metric has anything to do with economics. The reason the Zambian people booted out Kaunda was precisely because of the massive suffering that his expensive spending policies had produced. Dr. Ruwe’s claim that these policies achieved “self-reliance” for Zambia is a strange assessment given that the entire aim of such welfare policies is to make people dependent on the government’s endless “subsidies.”

The economic problems that the UPND is trying to solve today were not created by the PF. The problems that the PF was trying to solve were not created by the MMD. All the economic problems that all these political parties have been grappling with were created by Kenneth Kaunda and his United National Independence Party which was innocently committed to the suicidal philosophy of socialism.

Failing to recognize this simple fact is why we keep going round in circles because we haven’t learnt from the past. We eliminate one subsidy only to replace it with another one, and we even add more wasteful social “cash” programs that are reminiscent of Kaunda’s misguided policies.

The only way to emancipate Zambia is to completely eradicate anything that resembles the dangerous policies that Kenneth Kaunda pursued. We still toy with those policies because they were ingrained in us through his endless propaganda in schools and state-controlled media.

Thus the current government is trying to give away as many free things as possible, like Kaunda did, which is only hurting businesses as they have to maintain crippling levels of taxation and costly regulations. The opposition parties are really not any better as they don’t seem to have a clear concept of why the ruling party has failed, which is why they are all over the map in their attacks against the president. There is even an opposition party president that has vowed to fully return to Kaunda’s policies and has proudly named his party “the Socialist Party.” Imagine if he had formed his party one year after Kaunda was booted out and if he had told the people back then that he was trying to revive Kaunda’s policies. He is lucky that the current generation of young voters did not live through the dark cloud of tangible pain brought by Kaunda’s socialist nonsense of “humanism.”

Recent Articles from author:

How to End Zambia’s Poverty

Hichilema Should Have Implemented Sata’s Idea

President Hichilema is a Good Man, But His Policies Can’t Fix the Economy

Should Zambia Really Return to Socialism?

The author, Chanda Chisala, is the Founder of Zambia Online and Khama Institute. He is formerly a John S. Knight Fellow at Stanford University and Visiting Scholar to the Hoover Institution, a policy think tank at Stanford. You can follow him on X @chandachisala.