In a ruling that cements his controversial consolidation of power, Patriotic Front (PF faction) president Miles Sampa has emerged victorious from the High Court, clearing the way for him to maintain his unprecedented triple role as party president, acting secretary general, and Matero constituency MP.

The court’s decision, delivered yesterday, represents a significant setback for Sampa’s internal party challengers while raising fresh questions about democratic norms within Zambia’s largest opposition party.

Legal Battles Resolved

The High Court made two crucial determinations:

Ngona’s Termination Upheld

The court confirmed Sampa’s June 30, 2024 dismissal of Morgan Ngona as PF Secretary General, discharging an earlier stay that had temporarily kept Ngona in position. This validates Sampa’s contentious decision to fire the party’s top administrator shortly after assuming the presidency. Chabinga’s Application Dismissed

The bench rejected an attempt by Robert Chabinga to join the case, ruling the former minister lacked standing in what the court deemed an internal leadership matter. The decision effectively sidelines another potential challenger to Sampa’s authority.

Power Consolidation Continues

With these legal hurdles cleared, the case now proceeds to examine Ngona’s claim that Sampa lacked authority to terminate him – a curious argument given Sampa’s dual role as both president and acting secretary general.

Political analyst Dr. Lee Habasonda notes: “This ruling allows Sampa to maintain his unusual concentration of power. He now controls both the presidency and secretariat – essentially becoming judge, jury and executioner in party matters.”

Sampa’s Victory Lap

Flanked by his legal team – many working pro bono – Sampa struck a triumphant tone outside the courthouse:

“Today’s judgment proves everything I do, no matter how unconventional, serves to strengthen PF. While others create chaos, I’m rebuilding our party structure from the ground up.”

The Matero MP didn’t miss the opportunity to needle the ruling UPND, warning them to “focus on governing rather than meddling in opposition affairs.”

Institutional Notifications

Sampa’s lawyers have already served notice of the ruling to:

The National Assembly of Zambia

Electoral Commission of Zambia

Registrar of Societies

This procedural move suggests the PF president anticipates further challenges to his authority and wants all state institutions recognizing his consolidated leadership.

What Comes Next?

With the preliminary matters settled, the case now moves to its substantive phase examining:

The validity of Ngona’s dismissal

Sampa’s authority to make unilateral leadership decisions

Constitutional implications of one individual holding multiple key positions

Political observers note the irony of Sampa – who once championed internal democracy – now ruling the party through what critics call “one-man constitutionalism.”

As one veteran PF member lamented anonymously: “We’ve gone from collective leadership to a one-man orchestra. The court may have ruled this legal, but is it sustainable?”

For now, Sampa’s unprecedented experiment in concentrated opposition leadership continues – with Zambia’s political landscape watching closely to see whether this model collapses under its own weight or becomes a blueprint for opposition survival.