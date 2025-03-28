Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) President Howard Kunda has warned the UPND Government against forcing the proposed constitutional amendment on the people of Zambia amid rejection of the process from key stakeholders.

Mr. Kunda said the people of Zambia have rejected constitutional amendments through the voices of the Church, Political Parties and the civil society.

Justice Minister Princess Kasune on Wednesday in Parliament unveiled the road map for the amendment process and some clauses to be amended in the republican constitution.

One of the controversial issues proposed in the amendments is increasing the number of nominated Members of Parliament from the current eight by revising Article 68 (2) b.

Mr. Kunda, the former Muchinga Member of Parliament said going ahead to amend the constitution when people have rejected it is betrayal of the voters.

He said the UPND should not champion constitutional amendment in order to dubiously stay longer in power.

“Where did the UPND get the proposed clauses from when they have not held any public consultative meetings to get people’s views on constitutional amendment? Which people is the UPND talking about? These clauses they are proposing to be changed in our Constitution can wait until after the next elections because we don’t have time to go around the country to get the views of citizens. The people have said no to constitutional amendment because there is no time. This Government should listen to the people; the republican constitution is a people’s document. You can change the UPND party constitution and not our Republican constitution,” Mr. Kunda said.

“Giving a constitutional amendment four months is not only irresponsible but a betrayal of the Zambian people’s trust that voted for them to better their lives and not to change the constitution. It is very clear that this Government has failed to live up to the expectations of the people and therefore they would want to change the constitution so that they can prolong their stay in office. Zambians have said no, the Church has said no, the civil society has said no and the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has said there is no time,” he said.