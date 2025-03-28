By Kapya Kaoma

If one sift through police dockets, it’s hard to understand why Mrs. Mumbi Phiri remains a free woman. The former Deputy General Secretary of the Patriotic Front (PF) has faced numerous high-profile arrests, including charges of aggravated robbery and even murder. Yet, her political journey is remarkable, marked by a resilience that challenges perceptions.

As Zambian history unfolds in its post-one-party state era, names like Chishimba Kambwili, GBM, and Edith Nawakwi may fade, but Mumbi Phiri’s legacy is set to endure. Like an African lioness, Phiri fiercely defends her territory—even at personal cost. In a nation grappling with complex socio-economic issues, she is a living example of courageous leadership: an advocate for the marginalized, a voice of reason amid chaos, and someone who speaks the truth to power, undeterred by intimidation.

Mumbi Phiri’s ascent in Zambian politics has been unconventional. However, her journey has not been without obstacles, even within her own party. At one point, she endured the disappointment of being overlooked as a parliamentary candidate. In a male-dominated political field entrenched in gender biases, she has managed to find her voice, confronting challenges head-on and inspiring young women to engage in politics.

Her candid demeanor and passionate rhetoric have unsettled rivals, but her true strength lies in her genuine connection with the hopes and struggles of ordinary Zambians. She shows that fear and politics should not intertwine; tor her: if you can’t stand the heat, step aside. While many male politicians have faltered under the pressure of the Hakainde Hichilema administration, Mumbi Phiri remains steadfast, persistently challenging the UPND leadership even as she faces her own legal trials.

Most would expect arrests to silence dissent, but for Mumbi Phiri, each detention appears to ignite her political defiance against what she perceives as Hichilema’s arrogance and abuse of power. Her Bemba spirit radiates compassion, even in challenging circumstances—an essential aspect of her character.

Confronted with the harsh realities facing the masses—poverty, high unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and income disparities—madam Mumbi has crafted a narrative that appeals to everyday people. She serves as a maternal figure of hope, offering a smile amid adversity. While Vice President Mutale Nalumango may represent women’s voices, Mumbi Phiri arguably fulfills that role as the mother to impoverished women across Zambia.

To a degree, Mumbi Phiri has revitalized the PF. While many lost faith in the party after it lost power and in the aftermath of Hichilema’s crackdown on its leadership, she remained steadfast, like a sunflower standing tall in the sweltering heat of political adversity. Her approach to opposition politics blends sharp critique with grassroots engagement; she has been relentless in supporting fellow party members facing harassment.

Mumbi Phiri’s authenticity has fostered trust—a valuable commodity in a party often divided. She speaks openly about the need for reforms targeting social justice and economic empowerment, advocating for solutions that address immediate concerns and lay the groundwork for sustainable development should PF regain power. Her critique of the UPND administration is simple: it has failed the Zambian people.

Importantly, her influence extends beyond the PF. In a nation where women’s voices are often marginalized, she powerfully demonstrates the vital role women play in national progress. She shows that while police cells, courtrooms, and prisons can crush one’s spirit, they can also galvanize the fight for justice.

As Zambia prepares for its next general election, Mumbi Phiri represents more than political ambition—she is a blend of strength, hope, and compassion. Her life story should inspire young women to stand up against injustice in any form. Indeed, the transformative power of politics arises from challenges, and her life stands as a testament to strength, hope, and courage.

Regardless of one’s opinion Hon. Mumbi, there is no denying of her determination and resilience. She is not just a name; she is a force—a catalyst for change. She is an example of what it means to lead with integrity in service to the people.