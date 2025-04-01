

President Hakainde Hichilema swore in Gift Sialubalo as Zambia’s new Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, entrusting him with the critical responsibility of overseeing grassroots development and strengthening the link between the central government and local communities.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development plays a pivotal role in implementing policies that drive infrastructural and social advancements across Zambia’s constituencies. Under its jurisdiction, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been expanded to address pressing local needs, including service delivery improvements and community-driven projects.

President Hichilema, in a statement, emphasized the need for the Ministry to address persistent challenges that have hampered effective governance at the local level. “It is imperative that the Ministry proactively tackles obstacles to the efficient delivery of essential services,” he stated, underscoring the importance of transparency, responsiveness, and capacity-building to foster public trust and accountability.

Among the immediate priorities outlined for Hon. Sialubalo is the urgent need to enhance waste management and sanitation infrastructure in urban and rural communities. The Ministry is expected to spearhead efforts to implement sustainable garbage collection systems, upgrade sewer networks, and maintain clean and safe public spaces across the country.

Local authorities will play a crucial role in supporting the new Minister’s agenda, ensuring that municipal operations align with national development goals. Observers hope that Hon. Sialubalo’s leadership will bring tangible improvements to Zambia’s communities, advancing the administration’s broader vision for economic growth and social equity.

