A herd of more than 150 elephants, including several juveniles, has crossed into Zambia’s Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park from neighboring Zimbabwe, prompting a warning from wildlife officials about the animals’ heightened protective instincts.

Wilfred Moonga, the Senior Wildlife Warden for Zambia’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) in the southern region, confirmed the migration last week. He noted that some of the juveniles are as young as one week old, making their mothers particularly defensive.

“The presence of such young calves makes the herd more vigilant and potentially aggressive toward any perceived threats,” Mr. Moonga told ZNBC News.

This seasonal migration, a regular occurrence in the region, typically takes place later in the dry season. However, for the past two years, elephants have been arriving in Zambia earlier than usual, raising questions about possible environmental or ecological changes influencing their movement patterns.

Officials are urging motorists to exercise caution, particularly along the stretch of road between the Radisson Blu Hotel and the Dry Manzi picnic area, which serves as an active wildlife corridor.

“We strongly advise road users to be vigilant and give the elephants the right of way to prevent any dangerous encounters,” Mr. Moonga added.

Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site that borders the Zambezi River and Victoria Falls, is home to a variety of wildlife, including elephants, buffalo, and antelope. Conservationists stress the importance of maintaining peaceful human-wildlife coexistence, particularly as development encroaches on traditional migration routes.

Authorities will continue monitoring the herd’s movements to ensure both the safety of the elephants and the public. Meanwhile, residents and tourists are urged to remain alert and respect the natural rhythms of the park’s wildlife.