The Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia (AAAZ) has reviewed the government’s roadmap for constitutional reforms and expresses serious concerns about the proposed Constitutional Amendment as a means to enhance representation for persons with disabilities, youth, and women in governance.

While we acknowledge government’s recognition of the need for broader representation, especially for youth,

women and persons living with disabilities, we firmly believe that amending the Constitution in isolation is not

the appropriate solution. Constitutional amendments should not be undertaken as a quick fix but rather as

part of a comprehensive, inclusive, and transparent reform process that upholds democratic principles and

reflects the voices of all Zambians.

We call for a structured, participatory approach that includes extensive consultation with key stakeholders,

including civil society organizations, marginalized communities, and legal experts. We advocate for policies and

legislative measures that ensure the effective and meaningful inclusion of youth, women, and persons with

disabilities in national decision-making processes, beyond tokenistic constitutional amendments.

Furthermore, we emphasize that genuine constitutional reforms should be driven by the aspirations of the

Zambian people and not by short-term political interests. The government must prioritize electoral reforms,

institutional strengthening, and enforcement of existing legal frameworks to foster inclusivity, accountability,

and good governance.

Given Zambia’s current economic challenges, we believe that such resources should be directed toward

addressing pressing economic issues that affect citizens’ livelihoods. Strengthening economic stability will

provide a more conducive environment for meaningful constitutional discussions that truly reflect the needs

ofthe people.

AAAZ remains committed to advocating for transparent and participatory governance processes that protect

the rights of all citizens. We urge the government to reconsider its approach and engage in broad-based

consultations to include a referendum and ensure that constitutionalreforms serve the long-term interests of

Zambia’s democracy.

By: Luchembe M.K Chilufya,

Executive Director,

Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia(AAAZ).