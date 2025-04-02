In a meeting with a delegation from Deutsche Welle (DW), Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the indispensable role of the media in democratic societies, underscoring its function as the Fourth Estate in ensuring the integrity of information dissemination. The discussion, led by DW’s Managing Director Carsten von Nahmen, highlighted the evolving landscape of journalism in an era dominated by digital media and citizen reporting.

“As a pillar of democracy, the media is essential in informing, educating, and entertaining the public,” President Hichilema said. “Beyond its traditional role, the media fosters development by equipping citizens with accurate and credible information necessary for informed decision-making.”

Despite the proliferation of social media platforms and alternative news sources, Hichilema stressed that traditional media remains a critical force in safeguarding truth and combating misinformation. He commended Deutsche Welle for its work in covering Zambian, regional, and global affairs, noting that independent journalism is vital to fostering transparency and accountability.

During the meeting, the Zambian leader extended an invitation to DW to further spotlight Zambia as an investment destination, reiterating that the nation is “open for business with the world.” He underscored his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for foreign direct investment, leveraging platforms like DW to showcase Zambia’s economic potential.

The discussions also touched on environmental concerns, particularly Deutsche Welle’s collaboration with Zambia’s Diamond TV to launch Eco Africa, a program dedicated to climate change awareness. Hichilema lauded the initiative, emphasizing the importance of highlighting pressing environmental issues affecting Africa and the broader global community.

The meeting underscored a shared commitment to journalistic integrity and sustainable development, reinforcing the notion that a free and responsible press remains a cornerstone of democracy, even in an increasingly digitized world.