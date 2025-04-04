…canvasses for votes, says they laid strong foundation for women participation in Olympics sports

By Benedict Tembo

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) women’s representative Priscilla Katoba has paid glowing tribute to former National Olympic Committee of Zambia president Mirriam Moyo and vice-president Hazel Kennedy for being trail blazers in sports administration.

And Colonel Katoba, who is aspiring for the vice-presidency of the NOCZ during this Saturday’s elective annual general meeting, has also commended NOCZ president Alfred Foloko for raising the bar in selfless leadership of the sport in Zambia, Africa and the globe.

She congratulated Foloko for going unopposed as NOCZ president as well as on being elected as the third vice-president of the Association of the National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) at the Elective General Assembly in Algiers, Algeria a fortnight ago.

“I would want to appreciate Mrs Mirriam Moyo, the former president of NOCZ. Such is a great lady they laid the foundation of women's leadership in such key positions. She is one of my mentors,” Col. Katoba said.She acknowledged Moyo, who served the NOC in various capacities as a member, treasurer, secretary general, and vice-president before she was elected as President in 2005 and served until 2017 as a highly esteemed figure in the world of sports administration, having made significant contributions to the Olympic movement in Zambia.

“I worked with her during her time (as the vice president of the NOCZ. I enjoyed being under her leadership. She showed me the way, and if I manage to win (this weekend), then I know where to start.She might not be aware but I got a mentorship from her in that short time I worked with her,” Col.Katoba said.

She hailed Foloko as a great leader and a man of great character.

“His leadership style of inclusivity and sensitivity to gender is second to none,’ Col. Katoba said of Foloko.

She said as service personnel (Defence and security), they believe in respect to leadership “and discipline is in our DNA, and I feel I will work so well under his leadership and vision of the NOCZ.”Col. Katoba paid tribute to all the leaders of national sports federations in advance.

“And that even as they will be casting their vote, I would encourage them to vote for Col Priscilla Katoba.

I promise to embrace all the sports disciplines equally, and I will not disappoint them. Vote for a tested

and proven leader. Examples and testimonies are available to check through,” she said

Col. Katoba feels that she has a high chance of winning NOCZ vice presidency.

“It’s all about traceable leadership. I have done my part through the leadership hierarchy off course

through football handling a renowned football team Green Buffaloes Womens Football Club, to owning

my own sports Academy and now at national level as FAZ national womens football representative. My track record is undisputable,” she said

Col. Katoba said the NOCZ requires leadership with integrity and all rounded as it is the mother of all sports disciplines in the country.

“The athletes are delicate and therefore, they need leadership that will embrace them in the journey of their career. They require mentorship and guidance throughout their career. I’m one such leader who mentors the young ones. The Olympic movement has great principles, i.e., excellence, respect, and friendship. I am well grounded into this,” she said Col. Katoba said Olympism is all about promoting sport, culture, and education in order to build a better

world.

“If you check my CV , this is all I have been doing, and I feel doing it at that larger platform will create a

bigger impact in the lives of many athletes,’ she said.

Col. Katoba will battle it out for the NOCZ vice-presidency against immediate past Zambia Amateur

Volleyball Association president Mwengwe Kakoma