THE Zambia Mission Fund Canada (ZMFC) under the auspices of the Church of Christ has appealed to the government to deploy teachers at its newly upgraded grant aided Nalubumba Secondary School in Kalomo District, Southern Province.

ZMFC Community Development Coordinator, Ruhtt Mbumwae says the school has only four government teachers while the remaining 14 are being paid by the Mission Fund, a situation she described not in conformity with the public private partnership concept.

Mrs Mbumwae made the remarks during the handing -over ceremony of a 1×3 classroom block funded by the ZMFC.

“This school started in 1998 as a community one but now that it has been upgraded to a secondary school owing to a huge number of learners around this area, we are now asking for teachers at this institution. We are further appealing to the government to also absorb some grant paid teachers at the institution,” adds Mrs. Mbumwae.

Meanwhile, school Head Teacher, Chifuwe Jaani has requested for connectivity to the electricity grid saying that the computers that the institution is using relies on solar power.

And officiating at the handing over ceremony, Kalomo District Commissioner, Joshua Sikaduli acknowledged the challenges the school is facing assuring that his office will work with relevant authorities to address some of the operational hurdles at the learning institution.

The Zambia Mission Fund Canada has a number of schools in Kalomo with Butale primary being one of them in complimenting the government’s efforts in providing free education to the learners.

Other partners in the education sector is Response Network whose already 29 established community schools in the district have since been taken over by the government.

ZANIS