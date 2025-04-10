Body of the late former Cabinet Minister, Edith Nawakwi, who died on Monday April 7, 2025 in South Africa will arrive in Zambia Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 12:40 Hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, aboard South African Airlines Flight.

And President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official Funeral to the late Ms Nawakwi.

Ms Nawakwi, former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) led government, died at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 66, where she was evacuated by the government for specialist treatment.

She has been accorded an official funeral in recognition of her selfless contributions made towards national development when she served as Cabinet Minister from 1993 to 2001.

The late Ms Nawakwi, who served as the first ever Zambia’s female Minister of Finance and Economic Development among other ministerial designations, will be put to rest on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

President Hichilema has therefore declared Friday, a day of national mourning in her honour.

The public has been therefore urged to observe national mourning from 06:00 Hours to 18:00 Hours, and all activities of entertainment nature on both radio and television should be suspended, while flags will fly at half-mast.