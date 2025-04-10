Body of the late former Cabinet Minister, Edith Nawakwi, who died on Monday April 7, 2025 in South Africa will arrive in Zambia Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 12:40 Hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, aboard South African Airlines Flight.
And President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official Funeral to the late Ms Nawakwi.
Ms Nawakwi, former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) led government, died at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 66, where she was evacuated by the government for specialist treatment.
She has been accorded an official funeral in recognition of her selfless contributions made towards national development when she served as Cabinet Minister from 1993 to 2001.
The late Ms Nawakwi, who served as the first ever Zambia’s female Minister of Finance and Economic Development among other ministerial designations, will be put to rest on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.
President Hichilema has therefore declared Friday, a day of national mourning in her honour.
The public has been therefore urged to observe national mourning from 06:00 Hours to 18:00 Hours, and all activities of entertainment nature on both radio and television should be suspended, while flags will fly at half-mast.
Reporters take note: Just some simple maths here: If she was born on June 24, 1959, as officially stated, she was 65. She would have been 66 on June 24th this year but the entire Zambian media is reporting the wrong age.
Nice gesture to evacuate Nawakwi to SA ,but Zambia in her 6th decade should be having high quality healthcare for all with no need for using foreign expertise and facilities.
@ Enka
Its not a nice gesture to evacuate just a few using tax payers money and yet the majority are dying of simple illnesses….tax payers money is for ALL ZAMBIANS to enjoy not just Politicians….THIS SYSTEM OF EVACUATING POLITICIANS SHOULD COME TO AN END
It looks like 90% of Ministers and other Government officials are battling some serious illnesses…..don’t you think we need healthy Ministers and Government officials to do their jobs properly….but because of corruption and tribalism we end up with sick Ministers and Sick Government officials…and most of our tax payers money ends up in South African Clinics Indian Hospitals