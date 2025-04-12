President Hakainde Hichilema officiated at the Commissioning Parade for Officer Cadets Intake 25 of 2023 and Specialist Officer Cadets Intake 10 of 2024 at the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) in Kabwe, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s defence and security sector.

The ceremony, described by the President as a “momentous occasion,” celebrated the successful completion of rigorous military training by the cadets, who were praised for their discipline, perseverance, and commitment to national service.

Notably, among the commissioned officers are 175 female cadets who underwent the same intensive training regimen as their male counterparts. Their graduation, President Hichilema said, is a powerful affirmation of his administration’s unwavering commitment to promoting gender balance and inclusion within the Defence and Security Services.

“Their accomplishment is not only a triumph of personal determination but also a national achievement in our collective journey toward equality,” President Hichilema stated in his address.

The President urged the newly commissioned officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and loyalty as they assume their duties in the service of the Republic.

“The flag you now salute must be defended with courage, honour, and a deep sense of duty,” he said.

He also commended the Zambia Army leadership and command structure for their dedication and patriotism, applauding their role in shaping the next generation of military leaders.

“To the newly commissioned officers, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and wish you strength, success, and steadfastness as you embark on this noble journey of service to our great nation,” he concluded.

The event reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening Zambia’s defence capabilities while fostering values of equity, professionalism, and national pride within the armed forces.