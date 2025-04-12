Recent statements made by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media, Mr. Thabo Kawana, have reignited public concerns over the growing double standards being practiced by the current administration led by President Hakainde Hichilema.

During a press briefing held on April 8, 2025, Mr. Kawana openly revealed that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is undergoing chemotherapy treatment in South Africa, and even stated that he had personally spoken to him. This revelation, while well within the public’s right to know, has sparked widespread criticism over the selective application of transparency by the UPND government.

This comes in sharp contrast to the recent treatment of former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, who was summoned by the police and accused of “spreading misinformation” after he publicly questioned the health and whereabouts of President Hichilema. Mr. Mwamba’s concerns were met not with clarification, but with intimidation.

This inconsistent approach raises serious questions:

• Why is it acceptable for a government official to disclose the medical condition of a former Head of State, but criminal for a citizen to ask about the current President’s health?

• Are all leaders equal before the law and media, or does the government protect its own while suppressing opposing voices?

• What happened to the principles of transparency, freedom of expression, and accountability, values that were central to the UPND’s campaign promises?

As a democratic nation, we cannot afford to selectively apply rules based on political affiliation or convenience. If transparency is to be a cornerstone of this administration, it must be universal, not conditional.

As a nation, we have the right to ask questions about our leaders whether past or present, without fear of retaliation. The health of national leaders, especially those in active service, is a matter of public interest, not taboo.

We call on the UPND government to uphold the values it claims to stand for: transparency, justice, and equal treatment under the law. Anything less would be a betrayal of the Zambian people’s trust

By Alexander Vomo,

MAFM, MProjMgt, PMP