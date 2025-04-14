Lusaka, Zambia – President Hakainde Hichilema has moved to allay public concerns about the government’s proposed constitutional amendments, assuring Zambians that the changes are being made in good faith to strengthen governance, not to create division.

Speaking during a high-level engagement with the House of Chiefs at State House yesterday, the President emphasized that the delimitation process and other proposed amendments should not be politicized or seen as sources of conflict.

“Let me be clear – these reforms come with no malice or hidden agenda,” President Hichilema stated. “Delimitation is long overdue and essential for ensuring equitable development across all regions of our nation.”

The Head of State revealed that Zambia has failed to conduct constitutionally mandated delimitation for over a decade, creating imbalances in resource distribution and political representation. He stressed that the current exercise aims to correct these historical disparities.

On the contentious issue of nominated Members of Parliament, President Hichilema provided new details, confirming the government would introduce percentage-based caps to ensure fairness in the nomination process.

The meeting saw robust discussions between the executive and traditional leaders, with House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo of Monze District confirming their active engagement with the reform process.

“We have studied the proposals carefully and will be making comprehensive written submissions to guide the amendment process,” Chief Choongo announced, underscoring the critical role of traditional leaders in constitutional matters.

The President’s assurances come amid growing public debate about the reforms, with some opposition groups expressing concerns about potential gerrymandering. Government officials maintain the changes will enhance democratic representation when implemented.

Political analysts suggest the inclusion of traditional leaders in the consultative process lends credibility to the reforms, though they caution that transparency in the delimitation exercise will be crucial to maintaining public trust.

The constitutional amendment bill is expected to be presented to Parliament in the coming weeks, following completion of the ongoing nationwide consultations.