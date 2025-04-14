Lusaka, Zambia – Prominent governance activist Gregory Chifire has issued an appeal to government authorities, calling for regular and official updates regarding the health condition of former President Edgar Lungu. This comes amid growing public concern and speculation about the former leader’s wellbeing following his reported medical trip abroad over two months ago.

Chifire expressed deep concern about the current lack of clear information from official channels. “The Zambian people deserve to know about the health status of their former president,” he stated. “When there is no official communication, it creates room for rumors and unnecessary anxiety among citizens.”

The activist highlighted that the only statement released so far – from the Ministry of Information’s Permanent Secretary – was later disowned by government officials. This contradiction, according to Chifire, has only added to the confusion and speculation surrounding the matter.

“Former presidents are not ordinary citizens,” Chifire explained. “They continue to play important roles in our national life and their wellbeing is a matter of legitimate public interest. This doesn’t mean invading their privacy, but rather providing basic information to reassure the nation.”

Chifire warned that the current information vacuum could have negative consequences. “When people don’t get official information, they start believing all kinds of rumors. This isn’t healthy for our democracy,” he said. The activist suggested that a simple, regular update from authorized officials would help maintain public trust while respecting the former president’s dignity.

The call for transparency comes at a time when many Zambians are questioning the government’s communication policies, particularly regarding matters of national importance. Political analysts note that in many democracies, there are established protocols for sharing information about the health of current and former leaders.

“Zambia needs to develop clear guidelines on this issue,” Chifire added. “We’re not asking for medical details, just basic confirmation about whether our former leader is well and when we might expect him back in the country.”

As of press time, government officials had not responded to these calls for greater transparency. The continued silence has only intensified public curiosity and concern about the former president’s condition and whereabouts.