Lusaka, Zambia – Prominent governance activist Gregory Chifire has issued an appeal to government authorities, calling for regular and official updates regarding the health condition of former President Edgar Lungu. This comes amid growing public concern and speculation about the former leader’s wellbeing following his reported medical trip abroad over two months ago.
Chifire expressed deep concern about the current lack of clear information from official channels. “The Zambian people deserve to know about the health status of their former president,” he stated. “When there is no official communication, it creates room for rumors and unnecessary anxiety among citizens.”
The activist highlighted that the only statement released so far – from the Ministry of Information’s Permanent Secretary – was later disowned by government officials. This contradiction, according to Chifire, has only added to the confusion and speculation surrounding the matter.
“Former presidents are not ordinary citizens,” Chifire explained. “They continue to play important roles in our national life and their wellbeing is a matter of legitimate public interest. This doesn’t mean invading their privacy, but rather providing basic information to reassure the nation.”
Chifire warned that the current information vacuum could have negative consequences. “When people don’t get official information, they start believing all kinds of rumors. This isn’t healthy for our democracy,” he said. The activist suggested that a simple, regular update from authorized officials would help maintain public trust while respecting the former president’s dignity.
The call for transparency comes at a time when many Zambians are questioning the government’s communication policies, particularly regarding matters of national importance. Political analysts note that in many democracies, there are established protocols for sharing information about the health of current and former leaders.
“Zambia needs to develop clear guidelines on this issue,” Chifire added. “We’re not asking for medical details, just basic confirmation about whether our former leader is well and when we might expect him back in the country.”
As of press time, government officials had not responded to these calls for greater transparency. The continued silence has only intensified public curiosity and concern about the former president’s condition and whereabouts.
Useless activists….out of 22 million Zambians you only worried about Lungu’s whereabouts…come on now…Lungu is a grown man….you don’t have to know his whereabouts all the time….lets focus on developing Zambia….thats the news we want not news about pompwe Politicians
IN the social media age, the line between privacy and public interest is getting all the more thinner, almost nonexistent. That said, government should devise a strategy that serves both in equal measure.
LUNGU GAVE UP ALL PRIVILEGES OF A FORMER PRESIDENT AND CHOSE TO COME BACK TO POLITICS. DO YOU LIVE UNDER A ROCK THAT THIS NEWS MISSED YOU? LUNGU IS A REGULAR OPPOSITION LEADER. HE IS A PRIVATE CITIZEN. HE IS NO LONGER UNDER GOVERNMENT OBLIGATIONS.
Peter Daka you miss the point. Even when Nawakwi got sick, her party members deserved to know she was sick. The lack of transparency leads to falsehoods.
In Lungu’s case he is a public official. He like all leaders garner influence over the public and privacy is non existent the minute you step into the public forum. We have every right to question every aspect of your life, as you stand to use the public purse on our behalf. So “no holds barred”. It minor children that are protected from public scrutnity. So please stop being delusional about public office and being a public person. The same way we treat musicians, is the same with those that seek elected office. They will spend my hard earn taxes, and I have the right to know.
How long does it take to do these tests?
Does it take weeks or months?
Exactly, from the inconsistent statements that come from Emmanuel Mwamba where in he states that he is on holiday with Findley (who is also said to have been allowed to travel on medical grounds) to the Chemotherapy statement (which I dare say has an element of varacity and the threats of outing a fact). What kind of a country are we if a spade is not a spade? We deserve the truth. And if leaders are not truthful, then why should we trust them? Why should we vote for them? Why should instruments of power be given to them?
Edgar Lungu mukalamba teti alube kug’anda.
This government is a missed call. Even with a brought in dead new media team, there is still a communication gap.
Chifire and his UPND should concentrate at attempting to resuscitate the economy which UPND has brought to its knees.
But they are resuscitating the economy and asking about Lungu’s whereabouts at the same time.These things are not mutually exclusive.This habit of asking UPND to stop everything but concentrate on the economy alone is like asking your mama to stop suckling you while she is cooking for you
Chifire will you please concentrate on your family and stop poking your nose in ECL’s issues? You heard that the PF dont want to discuss his health in public and if heard you will be made to pay for that. If it really matters to you, kindly seek info from the PF/Tonse alliance who should be in a better position to satisfy your insatiable appetite for ECL’s health news.
Who the hell care about Lungu?
I DON’T.