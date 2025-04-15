Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has reaffirmed government’s commitment to funding social welfare programmes aimed at reducing vulnerability and driving inclusive economic transformation.

Speaking on the government’s fiscal priorities, Dr. Musokotwane emphasized that sustained investment in social sector programmes such as Cash for Work, Social Cash Transfer, the Food Security Pack, and the School Feeding Initiative underscores the government’s resolve to ensure no citizen is left behind in the fight against hunger and poverty.

“In March alone, the government disbursed K333.3 million for the Cash for Work Programme, while K200 million was allocated to the Food Security Pack, ensuring continued support for vulnerable households across the country,” Dr. Musokotwane revealed.

He noted that the Ministry of Finance and National Planning released K12.4 billion to finance public service delivery. Of that amount, K4.9 billion went toward the public service wage bill, while K2.9 billion was directed to both domestic and external debt servicing.

Dr. Musokotwane stressed that President Hakainde Hichilema expects all government officials to prioritize the needs of the Zambian people in implementing the country’s economic transformation and growth agenda.

“The President’s vision is clear: economic growth must be people-centered, leaving no one behind. Every ministry must work with dedication to achieve this goal,” he stated.

The Minister’s remarks come at a time when Zambia continues to balance fiscal discipline with social protection to build a resilient and inclusive economy.