A Digital Shield, Not a Sword: Understanding Zambia’s Cyber Law Beyond the Noise

By Moses Joski Tembo

As Zambia steps confidently into a new era of digital advancement, the recently enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act has become the subject of intense public debate, some of it misinformed, much of it politicized. While online narratives have painted the law as a tool for surveillance, the Government has issued a precise and measured response to restore factual clarity and public confidence.

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation states, “The Cyber Security law is not designed to infringe on the privacy of Zambian citizens or international visitors. It is intended to secure the country’s digital environment, enabling safety and innovation to thrive side by side.” This statement is more than a diplomatic reassurance; it reflects a carefully constructed legal framework to protect Zambians from growing online threats without compromising their constitutional freedoms.

At the heart of the law lies a strong commitment to due process. A court must authorize communication interception, leaving no room for arbitrary or unchecked surveillance. Sections 36 and 37 of the Act explicitly reinforce these protections, safeguarding privileged communications and prohibiting random monitoring. These provisions are not token gestures; they are legal guarantees that uphold the sanctity of privacy in a digital age.

The law further aligns with international standards of digital rights. It was drafted to address global best practices and incorporate mechanisms for accountability. Citizens who feel aggrieved by the misuse of the law have access to legal remedies, ensuring transparency and redress. The classification of “critical information,” often misunderstood, is clearly defined within national security protocols and applied only by authorised institutions under legal oversight.

Understanding the Act also requires acknowledging its practical benefits. Zambia, like many other countries, faces escalating cyber threats, from online child exploitation to phishing scams, identity theft, and cross-border digital crime. This law equips law enforcement with modern tools to respond to these challenges effectively and lawfully. Highly trained digital specialists, operating under court directives, will be able to track and dismantle cybercrime networks that exploit gaps in the current legal framework.

Moreover, the Act extends national protection into the digital realm. It reinforces Zambia’s ability to defend its citizens and institutions against cyber incursions, much like the military defends territorial borders. In doing so, it offers continuity of security in a landscape that has evolved far beyond the physical.

For the Zambian public, the question is not whether we need laws in the digital space but whether we are willing to allow criminals, extremists, and foreign actors to exploit our vulnerabilities unchecked. This legislation is not a retreat from freedom but a shield for progress, designed to preserve liberty and safety.

As the government moves forward with implementation, the call is for dialogue rooted in facts, not fear. The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act represents a nation adapting to the realities of the 21st century. It is determined to grow, innovate, and defend its people online with the same strength it does on land, air, and sea.

As I conclude, my fellow Zambians, let us develop the discipline to read, research, and genuinely understand before we react. In a digital age, misinformation is as dangerous as cybercrime itself. Let us not be swayed by those who weaponize public sentiment simply because they carry political grievances. There is a time for politicking, and there is a time for serious national reflection, and this moment demands the latter.

The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act is not about silencing citizens but protecting them. It does not empower mass surveillance; it enforces legal accountability. It does not hinder freedom; it defends it in a space that, until now, has remained dangerously unregulated.

Zambia is not walking backward but building digital resilience for its people, businesses, and democracy. So let’s rise above sensationalism and embrace responsibility. Your freedom is still intact. Your rights are still protected. And now, your digital space is finally defended.

