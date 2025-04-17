President Hichilema Pardons GBM on Medical Grounds — A Move of Compassion, Not Politics

President Hakainde Hichilema has released former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) from prison on medical grounds. GBM is among 13 inmates granted freedom under the presidential prerogative of mercy, a constitutional power that allows the Head of State to pardon or commute sentences based on various factors, including serious health conditions.

But beyond the legalities, this moment reveals something far greater it shows the true character of President Hichilema.

While the opposition rushed to the media, making noise and politicizing GBM’s health for their own gain, the President remained silent and focused. Unknown to many, he had already made his decision. He chose not to announce it prematurely, instead allowing due process to take its course. Like a seasoned and strategic leader, he let his actions speak louder than words, doing what was right, not what was politically convenient.

This release is not just about one man’s medical condition. It’s a message to the nation: that under President Hichilema, Zambia is governed with maturity, compassion, and deep wisdom. This is not the politics of hate, pain, or vengeance that we have become accustomed to. This is leadership that sees beyond party lines, that values human dignity even for those who once stood on the opposite side.

In a political climate often stained by bitterness and noise, the President’s quiet, calculated, and compassionate decision stands tall. The release of GBM, timed to coincide with his recovery, reflects a leadership style rooted in humanity not media pressure, not opposition theatrics.

The opposition, who are quick to speak ill and mislead the public, should take a moment to reflect. While they thrive on creating division and doubt, President Hichilema has proven yet again that real leadership is about unity, foresight, and love for country.

This may not be the last gesture of compassion from the President. And if this act is anything to go by, there’s more to expect from a leader who continues to redefine what it means to govern with heart and intelligence.