In a political era where grandstanding often eclipses substance, President Hakainde Hichilema has quietly carved out a legacy not just of reform and economic recovery, but of deep, consistent compassion. One need not look far to find the latest evidence: the medical release of former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), along with 11 other inmates suffering from terminal illnesses.

The President has not spoken about this in a press conference. There was no parade of praise, no choreographed show of benevolence. And yet, the action itself speaks volumes. For those who have followed his leadership closely, this is not out of character—it is the pattern of a man who governs not for applause, but for people.

Section 77(1) of the Zambia Correctional Service Act empowers the Commissioner-General, with the Minister’s approval, to release terminally ill inmates upon the advice of medical professionals. But laws, after all, are only as compassionate as the leaders who interpret them. In authorizing these releases, including that of a prominent opposition figure, President Hichilema demonstrated that his moral compass is not swayed by political lines.

Indeed, many would have expected the government to remain distant from such a decision, especially given GBM’s vocal opposition in the past. But the President chose humanity over hostility. This is the mark of true statesmanship—when compassion overrides political calculus.

Critics may argue that such actions should be made more visible. But perhaps it is this very humility—this refusal to trumpet his own mercy—that gives it authenticity. President Hichilema’s compassion is not performative. It is practical. Whether it is ensuring timely FISP delivery to vulnerable farmers or greenlighting medical discharges for terminally ill inmates, the President chooses to act rather than announce.

This same quiet resolve is also seen in his economic recovery strategy. While others demand overnight miracles, President Hichilema has steadily set the stage for long-term transformation: a growing network of roads under construction, the empowerment of communities through increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, the launch of solar energy projects to ease the energy burden, the localization of farming input production, and a steady upsurge in tourism activity.

These initiatives are not slogans—they are seeds. And like any crop, they require time. It’s a wait-and-see moment for HH, but one that promises a harvest for the patient. The groundwork has been laid; the results will soon speak for themselves.

What many overlook is the broader message this sends to the nation: that Zambia is not a country that holds the sick and dying behind bars when there is no chance of recovery. That justice in Zambia is not vengeance, but fairness tempered with empathy. That leadership does not always shout—it sometimes whispers through deeds.

In a time when the world is hungry for leaders who lead with both strength and heart, Zambia can take pride in the quiet example being set at the top.

By Adrian Gunduzani, the silent observer