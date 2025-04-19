On 22 January 2025, ZCCM-IH announced that Bishop John Mambo had ceased to be a Director of the Company on 12 December 2024.

After President Hichilema’s victory, Bishop Mambo’s appointment in 2021 appeared to us to bea safeguard for the Zambian interests.

After 3 years within ZCCM-IH, the defender of the Poor and the Voiceless was not reappointed as Director by majority shareholder IDC despite his experience within the company and his professionalism. The Chairperson of IDC is the President Hakainde Hichilema.Yet Bishop Mambo is not a senior civil servant prone to corruption, personal enrichment or revolving doors. His probity and willingness to defend Zambia’s interests are unanimously recognised, beyond Zambia. His limitation of his mandate as ZCCM-IH Director is therefore incomprehensible and totally unjustified.

His ouster follows a series of dismissals and the shock resignation of Chairperson Dolika Banda.Like the Management and Directors who were sacked, Bishop John Mambo contributed to the Company’s marked recovery after some very difficult years. What is the purpose of dismissing or not reappointing competent people with a good knowledge of the company ? Unfortunately, we are witnessing the elimination, one after the other, of all the vets who cure the cow…

We still remember Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe’s not very credible explanation during an interview on ZNBC concerning the ‘transfer’ of Director Moses Nyrienda…

During a traditional ceremony in November, President Hichilema said ‘they lie to me in Lusaka’. By provoking the ousting of Bishop John Mambo, are some evil liars trying to prevent President Hichilema from keeping abreast of what is going on at ZCCM-IH ?

Yet it is common knowledge that Bishop Mambo is very close to President Hichilema. The President has to have been aware of his ouster, which was so either orchestrated by him or imposed by bad eggs. More and more high-ranking Zambians are informing us that the bigwigs think ‘this is our time’… Is the turnaround of ZCCM-IH whetting the appetite of voracious scoundrels who want a free hand ? Have Bishop Mambo’s probity and honesty finally become an obstacle and a last bastion to their voraciously milking the cow ?

Be that as it may, our ZCCM Defense Association will continue to keep a close eye on what is happening at ZCCM-IH and to defend the interests of all the Company’s shareholders.

Issued by :

Thierry CHARLES

President of ZCCM Defense