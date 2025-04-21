The United Party for National Development (UPND) has come out in defense of the recently enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, emphasizing that the legislation aims to protect Zambian citizens from digital threats while safeguarding their constitutional rights to freedom of expression and privacy.

Addressing journalists during a media briefing in Lusaka on Monday, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe explained that the Act is not entirely new but builds upon existing frameworks established under previous administrations. He stated that the law has been refined and reshaped under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership to reflect democratic values and evolving digital realities.

“There is nothing sinister or oppressive in this Act,” Mr. Simuuwe said. “It is a tool for public safety in an increasingly complex digital world. We have realigned what was already there to better fit the current democratic environment.”

He accused opposition parties of misrepresenting the law for political mileage, claiming they intentionally spread misinformation to instill fear and distrust among citizens.

The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act seeks to combat online crimes such as identity theft, cyberbullying, child exploitation, hate speech, and misinformation. However, critics from opposition parties, civil society, and some sections of the media argue that its broad and vaguely defined provisions could be used to curtail dissent and silence critics, particularly in an election-sensitive environment.

Many Zambians have used social media to express mixed feelings about the legislation. While some welcome efforts to curb online scams and abusive content, others fear it could be a backdoor attempt to monitor citizens’ communications and stifle online activism.

“We need cyber laws, yes, but not at the cost of our freedoms,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“This law feels like it could be used to silence journalists and bloggers,” another commented on Facebook.

Legal experts and digital rights advocates have called for more public education and transparency around the implementation of the Act, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a free and open internet that supports civic engagement.

Despite the ongoing debate, the UPND maintains that the Act is necessary for the country’s progress in digital governance. Mr. Simuuwe noted that misinformation, hacking, and digital fraud are on the rise globally, and Zambia must be prepared to defend its cyberspace without compromising fundamental freedoms.

As the law begins to take effect, stakeholders across sectors call for inclusive dialogue, ongoing review mechanisms, and judicial oversight to ensure it is implemented in a manner that respects democratic principles.