In a shocking turn of events, Zambia’s only CAF-certified stadium, the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, was vandalized by furious Nkana FC fans following a controversial penalty decision in the highly charged Kitwe Derby against Power Dynamos. The incident has sparked outrage among football authorities, stakeholders, and fans, raising concerns over hooliganism and stadium security in Zambian football.

The heated match between Nkana FC and Power Dynamos took a dramatic turn late in the game when the referee awarded a penalty to Power Dynamos after an alleged foul in the box. Nkana supporters vehemently disputed the decision, claiming it was unjust and cost their team a crucial result.

As tensions boiled over, a section of Nkana fans began hurling objects onto the pitch, disrupting play. After the final whistle, the situation escalated, with enraged supporters damaging stadium seats, breaking barriers, and smashing advertising boards. Security personnel struggled to contain the chaos as police were forced to intervene, firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Zambia’s only venue certified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host high-profile international matches, suffered significant damage. The vandalism has raised fears over the country’s ability to host future continental games, including CAF Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga condemned the violence, stating, “Such acts of hooliganism have no place in football. We will work with law enforcement to identify and punish those responsible.”

Nkana FC, one of Zambia’s most decorated clubs, could face severe penalties, including fines, a points deduction, or even playing behind closed doors. CAF regulations are strict regarding stadium safety, and further incidents could jeopardize Zambia’s standing in African football.

While some fans defended the protests as passion for the game, others criticized the destruction, emphasizing that such behavior tarnishes Zambian football’s reputation. Many have called for stricter security measures and better conflict resolution systems to prevent future outbreaks of violence.

As investigations continue, Zambian football authorities must address fan behavior and stadium security to prevent a repeat of such incidents. With the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium’s status at stake, the fallout from this derby could have long-lasting implications for the country’s football landscape.

For now, the focus shifts to repairs, disciplinary actions, and restoring order—ensuring that Zambia’s premier football venue remains a safe and respected ground for the beautiful game.