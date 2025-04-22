By Benedict Tembo

NKANA Football Club have apologised to the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium management for the unruly behaviour of their supporters during the Kitwe Derby and have offered to meet the costs of repairs.

Nkana supporters went on rampage after Power Dynamos were awarded a penalty which cancelled their team’s 1-0 lead to end the round 32 MTN Super League match at 1-1.

The club has condemned the actions of the supporters who damaged seats in the stadium, stating that such behaviour did not reflect the values of the Club.

Club president Joseph Silwamba said while the club may not agree with the referee’s decision, it respects the game and the spirit of sportsmanship.

‘’We deeply regret the actions of some individuals that led to the damage of property. As a club, we stand for integrity and respect, and we are committed to making amends. We would like to offer our sincere apologies to the stadium management and will take steps to replace the damaged seats,” Silwamba said.

He affirmed his club’s dedication to fostering a positive and respectful atmosphere for all fans and announced plans to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In a statement by Lillian Musenge, the club’s Media and Public Relations Officer, Silwamba expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of the loyal fanbase and encouraged everyone to channel their enthusiasm constructively.

He noted that while the team celebrated taking the lead in the 64th minute, an alleged controversial penalty awarded in extra time caused significant unrest among players and supporters.

Meanwhile,

Kabwe Warriors have also regretted the behaviour of their players after a video emerged of abuse and violence towards match officials in the game against Napsa Stars on Saturday April 19, 2025.

Following a disallowed goal scored by Timothy Sakala in the last minute of added time, a video has emerged of 2nd Assistant Referee Annesta Bwalya being harassed by Kabwe Warriors players.

Warriors, in a statement by Media Officer, Kelvin Musako, club Chairperson Clyde Muleya condemned the behaviour of the players involved in the incident.

“We acknowledge concerns regarding the behavior of certain players towards match officials during our game against Napsa Stars. We condemn any form of abuse, disrespect, or violence directed at officials,” Muleya said.

“To mitigate this issue, we have began internal disciplinary proceedings to ensure that the players involved in the misconduct towards referees are dealt with accordingly.”

Muleya has since urged the players to prioritise fair play, respect and sportsmanship towards fellow players and match officials.

And And the Zambia Premier League (ZPL) says it has taken note of the incidents that occurred during the Week 32 fixtures between NAPSA Stars and Kabwe Warriors at REIZ Arena and the controversial Nkana match against Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday.

In line with set guidelines the matters shall be referred to the FAZ Disciplinary Committee for determination of the cases.

“We urge all clubs to take greater responsibility in managing their players, officials and supporters and enhancing matchday security”, ZPL head of communication Christina Zulu said in a statement.

Zulu said the ZPL was committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and enjoyable environment for all.

“Football should be a family-friendly experience where fans of all ages feel safe and welcome. Acts of violence not only disrupt this atmosphere but also undermine the spirit of the game,” she said.

Likewise, Zulu said all fans are also urged to respect the game, support their teams peacefully, and report any misconduct to the appropriate authorities.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga, writing in his weekly column, the President’s Corner promised heavy sanctions on Nkana for hooliganism.

Keith Mweemba holds a different view.

“It’s interesting how people are using emotions in regards to Nkana’s reactions. This whole issue demands reasoning not what you’re feeling,” Mweemba said on the ZPL media blog.