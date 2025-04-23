Recent developments have emerged involving the Tonse Alliance and the Socialist Party, triggered by the circulation of an audio recording that has garnered considerable attention. This recording allegedly features prominent officials from the Socialist Party engaging in discussions about strategies that may undermine the Tonse Alliance and signify a potential challenge to its Chairman, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In response, Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean E. Tembo articulated serious concern regarding the content of the recording. It reportedly includes Ms. Akende M’membe, Chairperson for International Relations of the Socialist Party, and Mr. Kelvin Kaunda, the National Youth Chairperson. Their conversation purportedly includes disparaging comments about Dr. Lungu’s medical treatment in Johannesburg and commentary on internal dynamics within the Alliance.

To address these allegations, Tembo announced the establishment of an Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee tasked with investigating the matter in accordance with Article 23 of the Tonse Alliance Constitution. Additionally, communication has commenced with PF Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda and Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda regarding recent unauthorized meetings involving officials from the Socialist Party.

In a prompt rebuttal, the Socialist Party characterized the audio as “cheap, desperate propaganda,” intended to disrupt cohesion among opposition groups. Deputy General Secretary Maximo Mutambo categorically denied any conspiratorial intentions by Dr. Fred M’membe against the Alliance, instead arguing that these developments reflect a larger strategy by the ruling UPND to hinder the progress of opposition coalitions.

“This effort to divide us is evident,” stated Mutambo. “Since Dr. Fred M’membe has sought collaboration with fellow leaders and civil society, certain factions have resorted to smear tactics and misinformation in response.”

This situation arises at a critical juncture, particularly as the Socialist Party has recently submitted its application to join the Tonse Alliance. Given the allegations, the Alliance is eager to understand Dr. M’membe’s rationale for favorably considering their application.

Demonstrating resolve, the Tonse Alliance has reiterated its commitment to preserving unity and discipline among its members. “We are a serious movement, and any acts of betrayal will be addressed decisively,” affirmed Tembo.

