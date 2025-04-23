Two Dead, Two Injured in Tragic Pre-Dawn Crash on Great East Road

By Clever Knack Zulu – LUSAKA, April 23, 2025

Two people lost their lives and two others sustained serious injuries in a devastating road crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Lusaka’s Great East Road. The accident occurred around 02:30 hrs and involved a Mazda CX-5 and a Toyota Allion.

I was a direct eyewitness to the incident, having been present at the scene when the tragedy unfolded. The Toyota Allion had run out of fuel and was being manually pushed towards a nearby gas station. Three men were pushing the car while a woman remained seated in the front passenger seat.

Due to poor visibility exacerbated by non-functional streetlights,and the absence of hazard signals on the stationary vehicle, an oncoming Mazda CX-5, traveling at considerable speed, failed to notice the car and the individuals pushing it until it was too late. The CX-5 rammed into the Toyota Allion with significant force.

Two of the men pushing the vehicle died instantly. The third was thrown off the road and sustained injuries. The woman inside the Allion also survived but suffered serious spinal injuries. The driver of the Mazda CX-5, who sustained only minor scratches, did not require immediate medical treatment. The Allion was extensively damaged. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound from Lusaka town center towards Chelstone.

Safety Lessons and Cautionary Advice

This heartbreaking incident highlights the need for greater caution and responsibility on our roads. Based on what I witnessed firsthand, here are critical safety lessons every motorist and road user should take seriously:

1. Avoid Pushing Vehicles on Highways at Night

Pushing a stalled vehicle on a major road at night is extremely dangerous. People pushing the car often block the rear reflectors, rendering both themselves and the vehicle virtually invisible to oncoming traffic.

2. Use Hazard Lights and Reflectors

Always activate hazard lights and place reflective triangles or cones when your vehicle stalls. In their absence, use flashlights or any visible signal to warn approaching vehicles of danger ahead.

3. Push the Vehicle Completely Off the Road

If the car must be pushed, it is crucial to move it entirely off the traffic lane to a safer location. Standing in the road, especially in poorly lit areas, is a risk not worth taking.

4. Do Not Stay Inside a Broken-Down Vehicle on the Road

Passengers should exit the vehicle and move to a safe distance away from traffic. Sitting inside a stationary vehicle on the road exposes occupants to serious risk if another vehicle crashes into it.

5. Always Drive Within Speed Limits

Speeding, particularly at night when visibility is naturally compromised, significantly reduces reaction time. Adhering to the recommended speed limits can prevent avoidable tragedies.

This tragic accident should serve as a wake-up call to both motorists and relevant authorities. There is an urgent need for better street lighting along major roads such as the Great East Road and increased public education on roadside safety.

Carrying basic emergency kits,reflectors, warning triangles, and flashlights,should be a standard practice. More importantly, let’s all commit to prioritizing safety over convenience.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may those injured recover fully. Let this be a sobering reminder of the fragile line between life and death on our roads.