Opinion: UPND’s Steady Progress Amidst Opposition Turmoil

By Clive Habeenzu

a Concerned Zambian Citizen

In the dynamic landscape of Zambian politics, recent events have cast a spotlight on the internal discord within the opposition, particularly the Tonse Alliance and the Socialist Party. Allegations of clandestine meetings and plots to unseat alliance leadership have surfaced, leading to public disputes and disciplinary actions.

While the opposition grapples with internal challenges, the United Party for National Development (UPND) government continues to lay a robust foundation for Zambia’s economic and infrastructural resurgence. It’s essential to recognize that the journey towards national development is fraught with obstacles, yet the strides made thus far are indicative of a committed leadership steering the nation towards stability and growth.

Economic Reforms and Debt Restructuring

One of the most pressing issues inherited by the UPND administration was the substantial national debt. Demonstrating fiscal responsibility, the government has successfully restructured approximately 90% of its $13.34 billion debt, encompassing bilateral, Eurobond, and commercial creditors. This monumental achievement has alleviated the debt service burden, allowing for the reallocation of resources to critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Moreover, the government’s prudent financial management has led to a projected economic growth rebound, with targets set at 6.6% for 2025, up from a forecasted 2.3% in 2024. This optimistic outlook is underpinned by anticipated improvements in the mining and agriculture sectors, which are pivotal to Zambia’s economy.

Infrastructure Development: The Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway

Infrastructure development remains a cornerstone of the UPND’s agenda. A flagship project is the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, a 327-kilometer road designed to enhance connectivity between two major cities. This project, executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is expected to reduce travel time, improve road safety, and stimulate economic activities along the corridor.

Revitalization of the TAZAMA Pipeline

In a bid to bolster energy security and reduce dependency on imported refined petroleum products, the government is focusing on the TAZAMA Pipeline, which transports crude oil from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Ndola, Zambia. Efforts are underway to rehabilitate and modernize this critical infrastructure, ensuring a steady supply of crude oil to the Indeni Petroleum Refinery and contributing to the stabilization of fuel prices.

Public Sector Employment and Youth Empowerment

Recognizing the importance of employment in driving economic growth, the UPND administration has initiated recruitment drives across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and security services. These efforts aim to reduce unemployment rates, particularly among the youth, and to enhance service delivery across the nation.

While challenges persist, the UPND government’s commitment to economic reform, infrastructure development, and employment generation is evident. The internal strife within the opposition serves as a contrast to the government’s focused approach to nation-building. As Zambia continues on this path, it’s imperative for all stakeholders to support initiatives that foster stability, growth, and prosperity for all citizens.