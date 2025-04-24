Lusaka joined the rest of the world in commemorating Earth Day, with a vibrant celebration held at Garden Site 3 Clinic under the themes “Our Earth, Our Responsibility” and “Our Power, Our Planet.”

Her Worship, the Mayor of Lusaka, Ms. Chilando Chitangala, was the Guest of Honour at the event, which was organised by World Vasectomy Day (WVD) Zambia. The gathering brought together civic leaders, community members, environmental stakeholders, and health advocates to highlight the connection between environmental sustainability and responsible family planning.

As part of the celebration, the Mayor led a symbolic tree-planting ceremony, joined by WVD Zambia Country Coordinator, Mr. Daliso Zulu, and Ngwerere Ward 22 Area Councillor, Mr. Adrian Banda. A total of 100 trees were planted during the event, contributing to the over 10,000 trees already planted through the Mayor’s ongoing “Plant a Tree with the Mayor” campaign—an initiative aimed at restoring Lusaka’s green spaces and promoting environmental stewardship.

In her remarks, the Mayor reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to sustainable practices and encouraged continued collaboration with partners to create a greener, healthier city.

“Protecting our planet is a shared responsibility. Together, we have the power to create a cleaner, greener Lusaka,” she stated.

Both the Mayor and Mr. Zulu also emphasized that informed decisions—such as vasectomy—can reduce pressure on natural resources while building stronger, healthier families. They highlighted the importance of male involvement in reproductive health, mental wellness, and the need to break gendered silence around seeking support.

