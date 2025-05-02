President Hichilema Empowers Southern Province With 595 BP and Glucose Testing Machines

In a bold show of commitment to strengthening Zambia’s healthcare system at the grassroots, President Hakainde Hichilema has donated 595 blood pressure monitoring machines along with 595 glucose testing devices to the Southern Province’s Health Learners Programme.

The symbolic handover was conducted by Alfred Sakwiya, Director for Enhanced Public Services under the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), during a graduation ceremony for over 500 health learner professionals. The event marks a significant milestone in the government’s effort to integrate preventative healthcare and practical training into schools and communities across the province.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of State, Mr. Sakwiya said the donation reflects President Hichilema’s unwavering vision to equip public institutions with vital tools to improve access to quality health services and empower a new generation of frontline caregivers.

“On behalf of the President, I extend heartfelt appreciation for your service,” Sakwiya said. “This donation of 595 BP and 595 glucose testing machines demonstrates his deep commitment to ensuring that learners are not just educated but equipped with the means to serve.”

The machines are expected to significantly boost the capacity of health learners in delivering real-time diagnostic services, thereby enhancing early detection and management of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa—through a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Permanent Secretary Yolanta Malunga—praised the initiative, noting that it would play a pivotal role in supporting the Health Learners Programme’s mission.

“This is more than a donation; it is an investment in our future health leaders and in the wellbeing of our schools and communities,” the Minister stated.

The Health Learners Programme, introduced to improve health literacy and basic medical support in schools, continues to gain traction as an innovative bridge between education and health service delivery. With this latest boost in medical equipment, the programme is expected to scale up its impact in promoting preventative care and early treatment across Southern Province.