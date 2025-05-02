Let Us All Fight For A Responsible Cyber Space Free From Abuse And Hate Speech

Today, opposition leaders staged a silent protest by covering their mouths with black seal tape at the courts where Lumezi Lawmaker Munire Zulu was appearing for sentencing. Honorable Zulu’s conviction stems from seditious statements he made, claiming to have evidence that the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, planned to dissolve parliament and call for early elections. Notably, Zulu has a history of controversy, already facing arrest for falsely accusing two Ministers of receiving cash of $250,000 each in bribes and claiming to have evidence of the same and also, he was arrested for inciting tribal hatred and issuing tribal and divisive statements earlier. Are the opposition leaders being honest, or are they being careless and, as a result, knowingly facilitating abuse of our citizens online?

This incident brings to the fore the ongoing battle in our nation between Freedom and Responsibility, and the importance of balancing freedom of expression with the need to protect citizens from lies, and cyber abuse and harm. As we consider the narrative being advanced by our colleagues in the opposition who claim that their lips have been sealed through the proposed cyber laws, it’s essential to balance this claim and recognize the role of such laws in promoting decency, respect, and truthfulness in our public discourse especially in an atmosphere of rising abuse, insults and blatant lies being peddled with impunity on the other hand.

As a nation, we are clearly at crossroads. The debate around cyber laws must not be hijacked by those who are seemingly in support of the very individuals who seek to undermine Zambias peace and unity by being in the forefront of peddling lies, insults and the blatant abuse of other citizens, just to later turn around and claim that these laws are in fact designed to gag dissenting voices and stifle freedom of expression. This is not right.

As a leader who has served in various capacities both in the church and in politics, I have a unique perspective on this issue. I understand the importance of balancing freedom of expression with the need to protect citizens from harm. I have experienced firsthand what it means to feel stiffled and gagged by the systems of government and also ,firsthand what it means to be a target of cyber attacks, cyber hacking, and online abuse, I have been there.Sad as Munires situation today might be, I think we must not lose sight of certain facts and we must not shy away from having an honest conversation around this issue because of emotions surrounding his arrest.

Are the cyber laws being proposed just designed to suppress dissent and criticism, or are they here to promote decency, respect, and truthfulness in our public discourse.?

Firstly, the development of laws is often a response to emerging threats. When armed robbers increase, laws are strengthened to deter would-be offenders through harsher punishments. When rape and other violent crimes surge, laws are enacted to protect victims and punish perpetrators. Similarly, as cyber crimes and cyber abuse escalate, it is only logical that laws are developed to address these threats to national peace and security. The proposed cyber laws are a necessary measure to safeguard our citizens and promote a safe online environment.

Facebook, for example, is fast becoming a toxic space for Zambians, filled with hurtful abuse and insults. We’ve adopted harmful habits like body shaming, which causes deep emotional pain among many defenseless online victims. This online cruelty is tearing apart our nation’s peace and harmony, pushing many to the brink of despair. No one is spared – women, youths, celebrities, footballers, church leaders, the young and even the elderly are all targeted, their dignity mercilessly attacked. Many suffer in silence, battling depression and suicidal thoughts. Without protection, our most vulnerable citizens will be left to face this abuse alone. Is this what we want?

We all know that freedom of expression without guardrails is like a runaway horse. It can trample everything in its path, causing harm and destruction. We have seen this happen in other countries, where unchecked social media abuse has led to violence, division, destruction, and even war.

As a Christian nation, we are supposed to be founded on the principles of love, kindness, and compassion. We must not allow those who seek to create political mileage through this war on cyber laws to undermine these values and hijack the narrative and dictate the terms of this debate. Instead, we must stand up for what is right, defend our values, and promote a culture of respect and dignity for all.

Let us not be fooled by the opposition’s narrative. Let us stand together to defend our values, our children, and our nation. Let us debate this issue of cyber laws in a way that will help us build a safer, more respectful, and more compassionate society for all Zambians. If these proposed cyber laws really have elements that are wrong, let us lobby to have them refined and improved. However, to totally paint a black narrative just to simply be seen to be aligned against the government as opposition only amounts to irresponsible facilitating of abuse of our citizens.

Dr.Nevers Mumba