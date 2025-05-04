Egypt Held by Resilient Zambia in U20 AFCON Clash

Hosts Egypt were left frustrated under the Ismailia floodlights on Saturday night after being held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Zambia side in their second Group A fixture at the TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025.

With the home crowd expecting a bounce-back after a mixed start to the tournament, the Young Pharaohs were unable to find a way past Zambia’s disciplined defense. The draw sees Egypt move to four points, having previously beaten South Africa but suffered a shock defeat to Sierra Leone. Zambia, meanwhile, remain unbeaten with two draws in two matches.

Egypt’s best chance came in the 67th minute when Ahmed Kabaka unleashed a thunderous strike from distance that crashed against the crossbar. Mohamed Zaalouk nearly followed up moments later, but his close-range effort whistled just wide. The pressure continued to mount, but Zambia’s backline held firm.

The Southern African side was not without its moments of threat. David Simukonda and Joseph Sabobo led the line with intent, and Simukonda had the best chance for Chipolopolo in stoppage time but blazed over when one-on-one with the keeper.

Earlier in the match, Egypt’s Mohamed Abdallah forced a sharp save from Zambia goalkeeper Leevison Banda, while Sabobo came close for Zambia after a swift counterattack. The encounter remained finely balanced throughout, with both teams showing urgency and spirit but ultimately lacking a finishing touch.

Zambia’s Charles Buyoya and Happy Nsiku delivered a solid defensive performance, keeping Egypt’s attack at bay even as the hosts introduced fresh attacking options late in the second half.

Group A remains finely poised. Sierra Leone lead the standings with six points after defeating Tanzania 1-0 earlier in the day. Egypt sit second with four, while Zambia’s two points keep their hopes alive heading into the final group fixtures.

Egypt will now look to avoid defeat in their last match to secure qualification, while Zambia must go all out for a win if they are to reach the knockout stages.

