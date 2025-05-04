A devastating lightning strike triggered a fatal house fire in Kabanana’s Site and Service area on Friday evening, claiming the lives of three young brothers—Nathan (7), Emmanuel Jr. (4), and Subilo Phiri (2).

According to police reports, the children’s father, Emmanuel Phiri (34), a respected Seventh-day Adventist Church elder, had left the boys at home around 18:00 hours to pick up his wife, who was stranded in Chazanga due to heavy traffic. Moments later, a violent lightning strike ignited an electrical fault, setting the house ablaze.

Neighbors desperately tried to extinguish the flames and rescue the trapped children, but the inferno spread too quickly. By the time Phiri rushed back after receiving a distress call, the home was already consumed.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident in an emotional statement, revealing that the boys’ bodies were recovered from the charred debris.

“Despite the efforts of bystanders, the fire could not be contained in time. All three children sustained fatal burns,” said Hamoonga, . “Investigations into the exact cause are ongoing.”

The children’s grandfather, overcome with grief during an interview with Diamond TV, struggled to speak through tears:

“Right now, as I’m talking to you, I’ve lost them at my home… Forget about the properties, but life—oh, my own grandchildren… good, strong boys…” His voice broke, leaving viewers heartbroken.

The SDA Lusaka North District, where Phiri serves as a church elder, shared a poignant tribute online: “Our bass man, Elder Emmanuel Phiri, has tragically lost his three boys on the spot. Pray for this family.”

Pastor Wonder Hamukandi urged the public to rally around the bereaved family, while neighbors described the boys as bright, playful children whose loss has left a gaping void.

As funeral preparations begin, questions linger over delayed emergency response times due to poor road conditions. But for now, a father, a mother, and a shattered family must face the unthinkable burying three children in a single day.