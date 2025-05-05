The Parliamentary Committee on Youth, Sports and Child Matters has stressed the need for strengthened family bonds to help address the increase in the number of children living on the streets.

Committee Acting Chairperson, Dr Alex Katakwe said the Street kids are a scourge that is negatively affecting the country hence the need for urgent interventions.

Dr Katakwe attributed the increase in street kids to poverty and weak family bonds, stating that if not addressed, the country will lose its vibrant youths due to illicit activities young people are engaging in on the streets.

“It is sad that when a parent fails to provide for the family children are forced to live on the streets with the hope of survival,” he noted.

Dr Katakwe said this when the Committee paid a courtesy call on North-Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu. He revealed that a total number of 210 children were removed from the streets of North-Western last year.Dr Katakwe charged that the government alone cannot remove children from the streets and has since called on stakeholders to join in the fight.