UPND Faces Uphill Battle Ahead of 2026 as Analyst Warns Against Overreliance on Lungu’s Legal Disqualification

As Zambia moves steadily toward the 2026 general elections, political tensions and public expectations are mounting. At the center of the conversation is the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), which faces growing doubts over its ability to secure the constitutionally required 50% plus one vote in the first round.

Political analyst and former Board Chairperson of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, Neo Simutanyi, has cautioned the ruling party against relying on legal maneuvers to block former President Edgar Lungu from contesting. While UPND supporters see Lungu’s disqualification as a path to an easier victory, Simutanyi argues this view is dangerously simplistic and politically short-sighted.

“Removing Lungu from the ballot may not work in UPND’s favor as expected,” Simutanyi observed. “His support base remains significant, and eliminating him does not automatically translate into public approval for the ruling party.”

The analyst noted that UPND’s focus on the former president may be distracting it from more urgent matters. Instead of building its strategy solely around sidelining opposition figures, Simutanyi advised the party to concentrate on resolving real issues affecting Zambians soaring inflation, persistent unemployment, energy shortages, and unmet campaign promises. He warned that the electorate may not be swayed by courtroom victories if their daily struggles continue unresolved.

Since assuming office in 2021, the UPND has faced mounting criticism over its economic management and delivery on key pledges. Public discontent is visible in both urban and rural areas, with citizens calling for concrete action over political rhetoric. This growing frustration could pose a serious threat to the party’s chances of achieving a first-round victory in 2026.

Simutanyi’s warning is timely: it underscores that political success will require more than eliminating rivals; it demands a proactive, results-driven approach to governance. As the countdown to 2026 continues, the UPND must now confront the dual challenge of restoring public trust and proving that its promises can translate into real progress.

In a democracy where public sentiment shifts rapidly, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether the UPND can reconnect with the electorate, or risk facing a divided and skeptical vote at the polls.