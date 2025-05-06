Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya has expressed deep concern and confusion over what he describes as a “new standard” in governance under the United Party for National Development (UPND), following the recent statement by Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe distancing the government from remarks made by Hon. Chabinga on foreign policy.

Reacting to the government’s attempt to separate itself from Chabinga’s position on diplomatic appointments,remarks made during a press briefing that was broadcast on state television, Kafwaya said the development raises serious questions about consistency, alliance discipline, and the motives behind strategic political partnerships.

“The position of government to distance itself from Chabinga’s foreign policy has confused me,” Kafwaya remarked, pointing out that Haimbe’s official statement acknowledges Chabinga as the Leader of the Opposition in the Patriotic Front (PF), despite a court ruling that handed leadership of the PF to Miles Sampa.

Kafwaya noted that Chabinga, despite contesting the 2021 elections under the PF ticket, is now an open ally of the UPND and has publicly endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 elections. This political closeness, he argues, makes the government’s public disavowal of Chabinga’s diplomatic stance suspicious and politically convenient.

“Why then has UPND distanced itself from Chabinga’s views?” Kafwaya questioned. “Could this imply that Chabinga is being applied conveniently?”

Kafwaya went further to question the internal discipline of the UPND alliance. “Why would Chabinga, a UPND alliance partner, issue a policy statement on diplomats which is not cleared by the anchor alliance partner UPND? What is the level of discipline in the UPND alliance in that regard?”

He also cast doubt on the role of state institutions in amplifying political messaging, wondering why Chabinga’s statement was given airtime on ZNBC if it lacked official endorsement from UPND leadership. “Why has it taken so long for the UPND government to distance itself from his statement? Has Chabinga’s view on diplomats become undesirable only after the public outcry?”

Kafwaya used the moment to revisit what he sees as hypocrisy in UPND’s stance toward PF members. “Let me remind UPND that Chabinga contested the 2021 elections on the Patriotic Front ticket. It bothers me that UPND, who have gone everywhere claiming that PF members are criminals, can admit Chabinga and other PF MPs into their alliance, just because they support HH.”

He then turned to President Hichilema’s recent call for dialogue with the opposition, questioning its sincerity. “Today, HH is calling loudly for dialogue with the opposition, yet the person they call Leader of the Opposition, PF is their alliance partner,” Kafwaya said. “Which opposition does HH want to dialogue with?”

The Lunte MP concluded with a critical reflection: “Perhaps what problems does HH want to solve with those opposition leaders, which he and his current alliance partners have failed to solve?”

Kafwaya’s statement adds a new layer of scrutiny to the internal contradictions within the ruling party’s alliances and may intensify debate about transparency, inclusion, and political strategy as the country heads towards the next general election.